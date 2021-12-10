ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Writer blames the messenger for East Lauringburg’s woes

 5 days ago

It’s appalling to think that anyone would be OK with the dissolving of a town charter in a county that is struggling to stay viable amid a pandemic, growing crime issues, and continued financial inconsistencies, yet Laurinburg Exchange Chief Editor Curt Vincent and his infamous group of editors collectively known as “We, The Laurinburg Exchange” have expressed nothing short of approval and cheerful glee, exclusively calling for and supporting the dissolving of the town of East Laurinburg’s charter.

Curt (who does not even live in Scotland County) and his team of editors have not even an inkling of the consequences and implications that this has for the communities surrounding East Laurinburg, namely the city of Laurinburg and the county as a whole.

The fact that this town’s charter was dissolved primarily as a result of the gross financial mismanagement of two town officials entrusted to be good stewards of the town’s money should be alarming to us all and especially for a county in which grants totaling $500,000 were mishandled by another county official, a county school consolidation plan has put us on the line for $25 million dollars that now the Board of Education is not sure that they can make the loan payment and that same board was not aware of a previous superintendent’s ballooning of his pension fund that cause them to have to pay him out over $400,000 the first year.

Let’s also not forget that the previous City Council sank Laurinburg into a $10 million debt as well with an unnecessary city hall and is now facing infrastructure issues that will require additional costs to address.

When you look at it from a financial standpoint, Scotland County’s financial bubble is on the verge of popping; and when it does, who will be there to pick up the pieces and put it back together? We seem to forget that the same thing that happened to East Laurinburg can happen to Laurinburg as well as Scotland County if we are not careful and aware of wasteful, unaccountable spending.

So while we are continuing to suffer in this county due to poor leadership, just remember that Curt Vincent and his crew are fit as a fiddle because, you know, news and drama sells. Thanks, Curt, way to spread the optimism (sarcasm).

Donald Anderson Jr.

Laurinburg

