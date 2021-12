(Minneapolis, MN) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to change his plea in a federal civil rights case. A court filing shows that Chauvin is changing his not guilty plea on charges he abused his position of power to violate the civil rights of George Floyd. Chauvin is set to appear in court Tuesday to enter a new plea, but his choice of plea hasn’t been released. He was convicted in April of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in state court in Minneapolis in Floyd’s death. Chauvin pinned Floyd down with a knee to his neck for more than nine-minutes in May 2020 while three others watched, leading to Floyd’s death.

