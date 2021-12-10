ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall laments defensive frailties as Leicester exit Europa League

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNH1L_0dJIHdiF00

Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall accepts the team have to tighten up at the back after seeing hopes of progress in the Europa League ended with defeat at Napoli.

Brendan Rodgers’ men had qualification for the knockout stage in their own hands at the top of Group C, but now face up to the Europa Conference League play-offs in February.

The Foxes paid for a slow start in Naples, after early goals Adam Ounas and Elif Elmas put the hosts in command before Jonny Evans started the fightback.

Dewsbury-Hall hauled Leicester level with his first senior goal for the club, only for more defensive lapses to allow Elmas to restore the Italians’ lead early in the second half.

As a result, Leicester will now see their European campaign resume earlier in February against one of the eight second-placed teams in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16.

“It was great character to go back and score two goals in quick succession and going into half-time drawing,” Dewsbury-Hall said on LCFC TV.

“It was a good response from the team, and then you have to build on that into the second half.

“It’s disappointing to concede two goals and we need to build on that and be strong at the back and then score a couple more.

“The fact we didn’t do that is the most frustrating thing. It was in our hands, but now we’re out.”

Dewsbury-Hall added: “It’s so disappointing because we went 2-0 down and we got back into the game and it’s just sloppy to concede a third goal.”

Academy product Dewsbury-Hall was pleased to chalk up his first senior goal, volleying the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area following a free-kick.

The 23-year-old, though, would rather it have been on the way to a more positive outcome.

“It’s just so bittersweet because I’d have substituted that goal to go through,” he said.

“At that time in the game, we were really confident getting that second goal because then we’ve got momentum.

“On a personal level, it was a nice strike. I’m happy with it and I hope I get some more, but I’d rather we’d have gone through to the knockouts.”

Leicester had to leave seven players at home through illness, with manager Rodgers confirming some had tested positive for coronavirus.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans returned from a five-match absence with a calf problem, so could be involved again for Sunday’s Premier League game at home to Newcastle.

