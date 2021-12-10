ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police seek man seen with rifle in the Loop near Metra station

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 5 days ago

Chicago police said they are seeking to identify a suspect who was seen carrying a gun near a downtown Metra station.

He was seen Thursday afternoon with a silver rifle around 2:00 p.m. at a parking garage in the 400 block of South La Salle Street, police said.

SEE ALSO | Bond denied for man charged in Chinatown murder; prosecutors have 'no clue' why he opened fire

The man was wearing a black winter jacket and dark jeans with a red bandana in his back pocket, police said. He also had a silver backpack.

He was last seen walking northbound in the Loop from the Metra station, police said.

Chicago police did not provide further information about the incident.

Ronnie Miller
4d ago

It’s true and I’m black. Blacks to commit more crimes! I don’t know why and wish we could find a solution! I’m not blaming but the government doesn’t help by giving them handouts instead of making them work for what they want. I think the problem is blacks need to keep the family dynamics together! More fathers in the homes means less violence, less school absence, less children out of wedlock!

