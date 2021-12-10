ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jefferson Lerma back from ban for Bournemouth

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TE90v_0dJIHBC100

Jefferson Lerma is set to return from suspension as Bournemouth host Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Colombian has served a one-match ban for his sending-off against Coventry, while Irish winger Robbie Brady is now considered ready to start by manager Scott Parker.

Brady, who made his Cherries debut off the bench at Fulham last week, could fill in at left-back, with Adam Smith having been ruled out following a recurrence of a knee problem.

Lloyd Kelly, Junior Stanislas and Jordan Zemura, who all missed the draw at Craven Cottage with knocks, are back in training and could feature.

Blackburn are again without goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski but could welcome back Daniel Ayala and Sam Gallagher.

Kaminski missed last week’s derby win over Preston with a stomach muscle strain and is not ready to return, so Aynsley Pears could again deputise.

Former Liverpool and Middlesbrough defender Ayala is now back in training after two games out with an ankle injury.

Forward Gallagher is also nearing a return after missing five games with a calf issue.

Washington Post

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, saying the striker hadn’t worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club. Aubameyang, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

