Jefferson Lerma back from ban for Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma is set to return from suspension as Bournemouth host Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Colombian has served a one-match ban for his sending-off against Coventry, while Irish winger Robbie Brady is now considered ready to start by manager Scott Parker.

Brady, who made his Cherries debut off the bench at Fulham last week, could fill in at left-back, with Adam Smith having been ruled out following a recurrence of a knee problem.

Lloyd Kelly, Junior Stanislas and Jordan Zemura, who all missed the draw at Craven Cottage with knocks, are back in training and could feature.

Blackburn are again without goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski but could welcome back Daniel Ayala and Sam Gallagher.

Kaminski missed last week’s derby win over Preston with a stomach muscle strain and is not ready to return, so Aynsley Pears could again deputise.

Former Liverpool and Middlesbrough defender Ayala is now back in training after two games out with an ankle injury.

Forward Gallagher is also nearing a return after missing five games with a calf issue.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox