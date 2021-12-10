ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSQI5_0dJIH6rd00

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

HealthEquity

  • The Trade: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Stuart Parker acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $42.82. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,070,500.00.
  • What’s Happening: HealthEquity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates..
  • What HealthEquity Does: HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its technology allows customers to see their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives.

JOANN

  • The Trade: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) President, andCEO Wade Miquelon acquired a total of 55000 shares at an average price of $9.33. To acquire these shares, it cost $513,155.50..
  • What’s Happening: JOANN recently reported mixed Q3 earnings.
  • What JOANN Does: JOANN Inc is engaged in the sewing business. The company provides fabrics, sewing supplies, yarn and needle arts, paper crafting, jewelry making, fabric crafting, craft lights, wedding decorations, and home decor products.

HP

  • The Trade: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Chief Legal Officer Harvey Anderson bought a total of 38092 shares . The insider also sold a total of 27158 shares at an average price of $36.90.
  • What’s Happening: HP, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • What HP Does: HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Trimming Walmart To Buy This Petroleum Stock

Jim Cramer is making moves in his Charitable Trust portfolio. He announced Tuesday that he is trimming his Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) position in order to add to Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX). "While we applaud management’s commitment to everyday low prices and unwillingness to pass inflation onto its loyal customers, the pressure...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For ABM Industries

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ABM Industries will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.80. ABM Industries bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Hqy#Healthequity Inc#Joan#Hp Inc#Hpq#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Safeguard Your Portfolio Against Inflation

Dividend stocks are a powerful hedge against inflation. Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck both offer top-notch dividend yields, reasonable growth prospects, and attractive valuations. Inflation is a major worry for investors right now, and for good reason. In November, the consumer price index (CPI) skyrocketed by 6.8% year over year....
STOCKS
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The rise of cloud computing has fueled the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.79% to $168.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.47 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
92K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy