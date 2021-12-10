ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCI identifies man shot and killed by officers in Iowa Falls

By Kelly Maricle
 5 days ago

IOWA FALLS, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a man they say was shot and killed by officers Wednesday during an incident in Iowa Falls.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 35-year-old Jared Risius, of Eldora, has been identified as the man who died in the shooting. The State Medical Examiner’s Officer in Ankeny performed the autopsy.

DPS: 1 person shot and killed by officers in Iowa Falls stalking incident

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety the shooting was the result of a call for help from a woman Wednesday morning who said she was being stalked by a man, later identified as Risius, following her in his vehicle. Officials say the woman and Risius had previously been in a relationship.

Iowa Falls police, Hardin County sheriff’s deputies, and Iowa State troopers responded to the scene near Siloam Avenue and River Street and witnessed Risius use his vehicle to hit the woman’s vehicle.

Officers ordered Risius to exit the car but he refused all of their commands and showed them he had a shotgun.

Officers were able to get the woman to safety but Risius continued to ignore their commands and attempted to flee. That’s when he was shot by officers. He died from his injuries.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the shooting.

