ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6wez_0dJIGlSA00
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) rose 48.6% to $9.30 in pre-market trading as the company announced data from ONA-XR in early breast cancer. The company said ONA-XR decreased proliferation in tumors with high PR+ at baseline in early breast cancer.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 23.4% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares jumped over 82% on Thursday after the company announced it projects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to grow from $14.3 million in 2020 to approximately $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
  • C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) rose 22% to $39.15 in pre-market trading after the company said it won a $500 million Department of Defense agreement.
  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) rose 15.2% to $1.59 after surging 14% on Thursday.
  • Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 14.5% to $4.57. Monopar recently advanced dosing of Camsirubicin to higher level than tested in any previous clinical trial.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 12.5% to $5.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 11.5% to $99.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and increased its share buyback by $10 billion.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 10.5% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus recently announced the launch of its nUVo virus-targeted UVC air disinfectors to the public.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) rose 8.2% to $11.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 6% to $618.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. The company announced a $10 billion buyback and boosted its quarterly dividend from $3.60 to $4.10 per share.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 5.5% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 5% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. Longeveron was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for Lomecel-B to treat infants with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 25% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 29% on Thursday.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) fell 22% to $89.95 in pre-market trading after the company said David Meredith has notified the board of his intention to resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer.
  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell 8.8% to $51.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares fell 5.7% to $4.67 in pre-market trading. Inspira Technologies shares jumped 84% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) shares fell 5.4% to $3.14 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Thursday.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 4.9% to $4.73 in pre-market trading. Zacks Small-Cap Research gave the stock a $23 price valuation on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla And These Stocks Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 528 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 289 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) stock rose 17.34% to $43.9 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Terminix Global Hldgs's stock is 8.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1146.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. RISE Education...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Over 25% Of Nio Option Flows Are Expiring Friday: Will It Bounce?

What Happened: Shares of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) lost 4% Tuesday as many U.S. and Asian stocks fell due to omicron COVID-19 variant concerns, along with Weibo losing ground due to regulatory fines. The stock is approaching a major support level around $30 that has held since October of 2020....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Corporation#Ipo#Context Therapeutics Inc#Cntx#Avct#Kandy Business Unit#C3 Ai#Department Of Defense#Vyne Therapeutics Inc#Monopar Therapeutics Inc#Mnpr#Applied Dna Sciences#Apdn#Orcl#Energy Focus#Efoi#Uvc#Nu Holdings Ltd#Nu#Broadcom Inc
Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ocugen Stock Today

Ocugen stock has been trending on social media sites throughout the day, and was down 9.25% to $4.81 at the close on Tuesday. The stock was trading in a sideways channel before the price recently fell below the $6 support level that has held multiple times in the past. Resistance was previously found near the $10 level and may remain as resistance in the future.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 0.82% to $958.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $284.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Who are CF Acquisition Corp V's (CFV) competitors?

A There are no as such competitors for CF Acquisition Corp V. What is the target price for CF Acquisition Corp V (CFV) stock?. Current Stock Price for CF Acquisition Corp V (CFV)?. Q. Does CF Acquisition Corp V (CFV) pay a dividend?. A. There are no upcoming dividends for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Prints A Relief Bounce As Bitcoin Consolidates: What's Next?

After trending downward for the past month, Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was bouncing almost 2% higher on Tuesday, partly propelled by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which was trading slightly higher in an inside bar consolidation pattern. Stocks with close ties to the cryptocurrency market have been particularly hard hit in recent...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 1.26% to $44.13 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.73% to $295.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $0.62 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) shares jumped 143.8% to settle at $12.19 on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share. Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) jumped 95.7% to close at $2.70 on Tuesday after the company announced the primary endpoint met statistical significance in corrected topline efficacy data of Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)?

Q Does Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Quoin Pharmaceuticals. When is Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) reporting earnings?. Quoin Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 27, 2021. Q. Is Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For December 15, 2021

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $955.53 million. • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $600.72 million. • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. •...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Barclays boosted the price target on Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) from $80 to $86. Sysco shares rose 0.9% to $74.20 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs raised Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) price target from $47 to $52. Six Flags Entertainment shares rose 2.7% to $38.19 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan boosted...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
92K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy