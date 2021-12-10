ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) from $575 to $710. Broadcom shares fell 0.9% to close at $583.42 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler raised Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) price target from $80 to $100. Oracle shares fell 0.2% to close at $88.77 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) from $64 to $75. Ciena shares jumped 15.6% to close at $71.93 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) from $63 to $75. Jabil shares fell 1.4% to close at $61.72 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink cut Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) price target from $75 to $57. Phreesia shares dipped 21.2% to close at $42.56 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) from $19 to $13. Blend Labs shares fell 5.9% to close at $8.72 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lifted Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) price target from $127 to $134. Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 0.7% to close at $120.34 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink raised Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) price target from $36 to $53. Avidity Biosciences shares dropped 7.2% to close at $24.03 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) from $33 to $12. Radius Health shares fell 5.1% to close at $7.60 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) price target from $144 to $124. AGCO shares rose 0.9% to settle at $120.14 on Thursday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Corporation#Ciena Corporation#Agco Corporation#Broadcom Inc#Avgo#Orcl#Cien#Jabil Inc#Jbl#Svb Leerink#Phreesia#Phr#Blend Labs#Blnd#Avidity Biosciences#Rna#Radius Health#Rdus
