Columnist Dick Wells: Religion on the prairie and the Circle of Life

TISKILWA – Storyteller and historian Brian ‘Fox’ Ellis recently presented a program on Black Hawk, the renowned leader of the Sauk tribe born in the 19th century.

Only fitting, as it was held in Tiskilwa and in a former Methodist church, attended by 100 people on a November night.

The Native American culture speaks to time being a circle, not a straight line. Not only did Ellis reenact the culture, but he was living it as well. This area saw the first settlers in 1833 and then was called Indiantown, Windsor and finally a Winnebago name –Tiskilwa.

For hundreds of years and many generations earlier, it was a large Winnebago village of 300 wigwams and a large council house. Area corn fields and hunting supported about 1,500 people.

In 1827, the site hosted a large war council of Winnebago, Pottawatomie, Sauk and Fox to discuss the ‘White’ problem. After a 3-day council it was agreed to honor the 1804 St. Louis treaty and move across the Mississippi River. All except Black Hawk!

He was taught the land, the water and air belonged to no man. The respect for the Great Spirit (Gitchin Maantou) was a critical part of his education. Most Native American cultures believed that long ago before Mother Earth existed, the Great Spirit sat alone in darkness thinking, and with His thoughts He formed Mother Earth.

Though he had created the Earth with plants and trees, birds and animals and many crawling insects, the story goes, He became lonely. So, from the soil of the Earth he formed two companions, a man and a woman.

Beside the man he placed a bow and arrow. This was to show that the man was to be the protector and provider of food. Beside the woman he placed a birch bark basket filled with seeds. The basket and seeds represented the natural resources given to his people.

First, he blew life into the woman, and when she arose, she picked up the birch bark basket full of seeds. When the Great Spirit creator blew life into the man, the man picked up the bow and arrow and accepted his responsibility to protect the creation and his woman.

Then the Creator said, "Take care of Mother earth, and she will take care of you. Don't be wasteful. Take only what you need and remember that the Great Spirit will always provide for his people".

Ellis explained that the Sauk story of Turtle Island begins with a flooded Earth. The Creator had cleansed the world of feuding peoples in order to begin life anew. Some animals survived the flood, such as the loon, the muskrat and the turtle. The animals brought forth mud from the bottom of the water, which grew on top of turtle's back and formed a new land. This became known as Turtle Island, with (Florida and Baja Mexico being legs as Maine and Washington.)

As even this brief account indicates, many key Indian religious beliefs and practices bore broad but striking resemblances to those of the early pioneers. These cultures, too, credited a creation story (as set forth in Genesis) and a Creator God, a cleansing of the earth and looked forward to the individual soul’s immortality in an afterlife. Both worshiped their deity with prayers and offerings and relied upon a specially trained clergy to sustain their societies during periods of crisis.

Black Hawk called the Treaty of 1804 a trick and for seven months fought the US government with less than 300 warriors. He was captured in 1832 and dictated his life story while in prison. He wrote, “How smooth must be the language of the whites when they can make right look wrong and wrong look right.” He was a rebel, idealist and believed in a cause. Not unlike 200,000 Confederate soldiers just 20 years later. He passed away peacefully at 71.

Black Hawk was replaced with other idealists who believed in a purpose. The first Bureau County Christian religious service was held August 1830, at the cabin of John Hall. Elijah Epperson was the preacher to the 8 folks gathered. The first established denomination was in 1833 when a Methodist preacher, William Royal preached at the cabin of Abram Stratton. It was said “As soon as a cabin is built in an unsettled grove, the next day there would be a visit by a Methodist preacher, ready to hold a meeting”.

Royal's circuit extended from Peoria to Ottawa, with 22 preaching stops. He would complete this circuit every four weeks. These circuit riders preached salvation proclaiming to all those willing to hear. They would travel on horseback, with a pocket Bible, hymn book, a saddle bag of clothes and little food. Many times, it was 20 miles to the next destination. The trip would often involve swimming across streams, sleeping in open air in all weather and suffering from cold and hunger. Some lost their lives! They were models of Christian piety and energy that shaped the destiny of Bureau County churches.

In 1834, the Congregational Missionary Society approved Lucien Farnhan to hold a camp meeting in a grove, west of Princeton. It was a joint meeting of Methodists and it was agreed that the folks gathered could join either church.

All seemed fine until the Methodist claimed the congregation as theirs. Rev. Farnhan took exception to this, and the settlers had to join one or the other. Much like early politics, religion provided a choice and an opportunity for unrest.

In Tiskilwa, Illinois on a peaceful November night, in a former Methodist Church, Mr. Bryan Ellis brought to life a Sauk Fox warrior, Black Hawk. He shared his language, his songs, his religion, his culture and his struggles for a better life.

Whether the place is Indiantown, Windsor, Tiskilwa or a Winnebago village, it is the same place…. ONLY in a different time. In 2021 we have our own culture and history and our own struggles. Somehow, we just circled back a 194 years!

LtCol Dick Wells (retired) is a property owner on the Bureau County Great Sauk Trail & writes about Bureau and Henry County pre-Civil War history. Used as references were ‘Dictated Life of Black Hawk’, by Black Hawk, 1833, ‘Reminiscence of Bureau County’.by Nehemiah Matson, 1872 and ‘Blacks Hawk’s Band’ by Bryan Fox 2020 . This is article #8 of a 10 part series. His next focus will be on underground railroad and the Civil War.

