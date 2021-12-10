ERP Consulting Services Market Grows at a Noticeable Speed

Superoxide dismutase (SODs) are a key antioxidant defence in the body against oxidative stress. The enzyme is an effective treatment for diseases caused by reactive oxygen species. Because of its capacity to minimize free radical damage to the skin and hence prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots, SOD is utilised as an anti-aging agent and antioxidant. SOD can be generated commercially from marine phytoplankton, bovine liver, horseradish, cantaloupe, and certain microorganisms. Superoxide dismutase was isolated from bovine heart using a method developed for isolating this enzyme from bovine erythrocytes. Furthermore, the increasing use of superoxide dismutase, as well as the promise of SOD enzyme innovation, is estimated to bring new opportunities for industry participants in the SOD for cosmetics market in the near future. Some market participants, such as Merck KGaA, developed products accordingly, such as Native superoxide dismutase from bovine erythrocytes. It is an important part of biological defence against the harmful effects of oxygen.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO