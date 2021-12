Boris Johnson has declared an “Omicron emergency” and warned people against thinking the new variant will not make them seriously ill.Here is a look at what the current situation is in the UK and what is expected to happen over the coming days and weeks.– What was the main announcement during Mr Johnson’s pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday night?The PM has brought forward the target of offering a Covid-19 booster jab to every adult by a month.The target had previously been the end of January, but that has been brought forward to the end of December.He said everyone...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO