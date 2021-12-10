Holiday giving through the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

President Biden on Wednesday said the federal government will "do whatever it takes" to rebuild Kentucky after deadly tornadoes ripped across it and other states this weekend. “I intend to do whatever it takes, as long as it takes, as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild because you will recover and you will rebuild,” Biden said in Dawson Springs after surveying damage and speaking with local leaders and those on the ground.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO