Holiday giving through the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death.
As he approaches his final days as top cop of the biggest force in the county, outgoing New York City police commissioner Dermot Shea has some advice for his successor: "Trust your gut." Take care of our city. Take care of our police department. — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor-elect...
President Biden on Wednesday said the federal government will "do whatever it takes" to rebuild Kentucky after deadly tornadoes ripped across it and other states this weekend. “I intend to do whatever it takes, as long as it takes, as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild because you will recover and you will rebuild,” Biden said in Dawson Springs after surveying damage and speaking with local leaders and those on the ground.
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
The Senate on Wednesday passed the 2022 annual defense bill, which authorizes programs and spending guidelines for the Pentagon and other national security programs. It now goes to President Biden's desk for signature. The House approved the must-pass bill last week after an earlier version stalled in the Senate over...
President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting short a three-country swing through Southeast Asia after a member of the press traveling with the secretary tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken's delegation learned of the positive COVID-19 test...
