Find your Holiday Party Look with Ashley Stylz

 5 days ago

Lifestyle and Fashion Expert Ashley Stylz joins us to share some popular fashion trends for...

mymodernmet.com

25 "Ugly" Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party

Tis the season for festive holiday gatherings. Throughout the years, there’s one event that has proven itself a staple—the ugly Christmas sweater party! It’s where guests come dressed in their favorite (and also their least favorite) top. You know the kind; the ugly Christmas sweater boasts kitschy knitting and ostentatious trims. For these fetes, the crazier the details, the better. So come Dancer and Prancer, you’re the perfect additions to an oversized cardigan.
FUN 107

Welcome to Our Holiday Party, Please Take Off Your Shoes

Holiday parties are starting to become a thing again, and I'm loving it. The food, the fun, the festivities, it's everything you could ask for in a party. There's just one thing about the party we're invited to this weekend that makes me uncertain. It's a holiday party that we...
ETOnline.com

The Best Royal Looks to Inspire Your Holiday Outfit

The 2021 holiday season is in full swing! While you get your holiday gift shopping done, you're also probably browsing for the perfect holiday party outfit. If you're stumped on what to wear for upcoming soirees or at-home celebrations (hey, who says you can't dress up to stay in?), we suggest looking to the royals for style inspiration.
NYLON

13 Embellished Shoes To Complete Your Holiday Party Outfits

In between holiday gift shopping, decorating, and travel plans, your calendar is likely filled with upcoming parties and hangouts. Plus, after being stuck in our homes for so long, we might be doing a lot of much-needed celebration to wrap up the end of the year, and with that, you’ll probably (and by probably, I mean most definitely) need to also shop for some fun festive party outfits. To complete every look is a good pair of footwear, and we’ve got our eyes on embellished shoes that will have everyone turning heads at the latest holiday function.
greenweddingshoes.com

A Nutcracker Christmas Party Will Knock Your Kid's Socks off This Holiday Season!

The holiday season is officially in full swing and you know what that means – party time! A lot of us can struggle with finding the perfect theme that brings magic and whimsy to our children’s lives while also remaining fun and engaging for adults. Enter the nutcracker Christmas party! This colorful, magical event was inspired by Glitterville’s Colonel Cupcake – a fun and festive nutcracker that breathes life into the holiday season year after year.
FOX2now.com

True Earth Plexaderm has a holiday special to look your best

ST. LOUIS – Let’s face it, the stress of the past two years has everyone looking tired, and it’s taken a toll on our skin. The people at True Earth Plexaderm haS a solution to ease the lines in your face and neck area. So, don’t look your age! Treat yourself to an early holiday present because now is the time to try Plexaderm and see the results for yourself. You can try Plexaderm today for just $14.95 with no automatic shipping by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-732-0852.
dailytitan.com

Fall beauty trends to spice up your holiday look

Neutral tones, deep hues and an overall sultry look blend together to create a classic, autumnal complexion. The pops of bright colors and heavy-handed bronzer have faded away, leaving room for new, contemporary takes on this fall season’s beauty trends. Flushed cheeks. Blush made a comeback this year with the...
PopSugar

An Easy Guide to Wine and Food Pairings to Follow For All Your Holiday Parties

Holiday party season is quickly knocking at the door, which means it's high time for hosts to start planning what they'll be serving — and pouring. Because if there's one thing that's synonymous with holiday hosting, it's wine. You don't have to be a certified oenophile to dip your toes into the world of wine pairings. In fact, once you have a few basic guidelines to follow, you'll be your group's go-to wine curator for every occasion.
Columbus Telegram

Looking for Unique Holiday Gifts for Your Children? Check Out This List

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Something about childlike glee and wonder makes the holiday season extra special. Kids love...
FanSided

Recipe Roundup: Holiday cocktails to keep your party going!

Holiday parties are one of the best parts of the holiday season. Festive foods and drinks are my personal favorite thing about the holidays — and I love creating delightful and whimsical cocktails for my holiday parties. We have a few unique recipes for you to try for your next...
Dayton Daily News

VOICES: Choose what your holidays look like

The holiday season is portrayed as a time of family, tradition and celebration. For many of us, however, the holiday season can be a time of trauma triggers. In 2015, I spent the entire holiday season, from Thanksgiving through the New Year, at a holistic inpatient treatment facility to address my personal history with trauma, including childhood abuse and shame, sexual assault, domestic violence, abusive litigation and self harm. For the first time in my life, the traditions were not a choice. I could not visit with family, open boxes full of memory, cook traditional foods, or exchange stories with the people who shared my trauma experiences. Instead of following the script of expectation, I examined how the traditions I had followed for years without question had affected me.
KUTV

What to wear to your next holiday party with Nordstrom

KUTV — Need a last-minute holiday outfit that will dazzle your friends and family?. Nordstrom at City Creek Center has you covered. Kari and Sarah were styled by Nordstrom in outfits that would be perfect for any holiday party. For more information, go to shopcitycreekcenter.com, tinyurl.com/y4leu489, and tinyurl.com/y5plncw4. Follow...
Brit + Co

14 Ways You Can Make Your Holiday Zoom Party One To Remember

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so put away your planners and get ready for your coolest Zoom party yet. We know that working on a remote team makes it a bit harder to celebrate the holidays, but there are plenty of ways you can still celebrate virtually. Keep reading for 14 ideas that are sure to turn your meeting into a party.
