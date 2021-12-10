Find your Holiday Party Look with Ashley Stylz

The holiday season is portrayed as a time of family, tradition and celebration. For many of us, however, the holiday season can be a time of trauma triggers. In 2015, I spent the entire holiday season, from Thanksgiving through the New Year, at a holistic inpatient treatment facility to address my personal history with trauma, including childhood abuse and shame, sexual assault, domestic violence, abusive litigation and self harm. For the first time in my life, the traditions were not a choice. I could not visit with family, open boxes full of memory, cook traditional foods, or exchange stories with the people who shared my trauma experiences. Instead of following the script of expectation, I examined how the traditions I had followed for years without question had affected me.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO