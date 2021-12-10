ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The One Sure Sign You May Have Already Had COVID

By Michael Martin
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVCZ9_0dJIC9Kl00
iStock

There aren't too many "sure things" when it comes to COVID-19—the virus is unpredictable and its symptoms can be vague (and some people who are infected never show symptoms at all). But researchers say one symptom, in particular, is becoming increasingly common with the Delta variant—and it's probably not what you think. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

The Most Common Delta Symptom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410S7e_0dJIC9Kl00
iStock

Researchers with the COVID Symptom Study are tracking symptoms associated with new COVID cases via an app. They're separating those new cases into three groups—the unvaccinated, the fully vaccinated, and the partially vaccinated. The scientists found that headache is now the #1 symptom reported by all three groups.

"Even though headaches are a less well-known symptom of COVID-19, they are one of the earliest signs of the disease and more common than the 'classic' symptoms of cough, fever and loss of smell (anosmia)," the researchers write. But it's not just any kind of headache. Keep reading to see what these headaches feel like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmud9_0dJIC9Kl00
iStock

The COVID Symptom Study researchers say these headaches tend to:

  • Feel moderately to severely painful
  • Create a pulsing, pressing or stabbing sensation
  • Involve both sides of the head, not just one area
  • Last for more than three days
  • Be resistant to regular painkillers

It's not clear why COVID is causing headaches. The virus might produce inflammation in the brain, or the aching could be a result of dehydration. A headache isn't the only telling sign of Delta. Next, discover the other symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03UwzY_0dJIC9Kl00
iStock

In the first waves of the pandemic, cough, shortness of breath, and the loss of taste or smell were the telltale symptoms of COVID-19 infection. The Delta variant seems to have changed the equation slightly. "It seems like cough and loss of smell are less common," Dr. Inci Yildirim, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist, said last month.

"The symptoms we are seeing now are much more commonly identified with the common cold," Dr. Andrew T. Chan, an epidemiologist and one of the COVID Symptom Study's lead investigators, told The New York Times. "We are still seeing people presenting with a cough, but we are also seeing a higher prevalence of things like runny nose and sneezing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvGch_0dJIC9Kl00

That said, doctors say the more well-known symptoms of COVID are still common. According to the CDC, these include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you experience any of the symptoms, get tested for COVID-19 ASAP, even if you've been fully vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5n8u_0dJIC9Kl00
Shutterstock

If you haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19, it's important to do so. Studies show that vaccination

  • reduces your chance of catching COVID, including the Delta variant
  • nearly eliminates the chances of being hospitalized or dying from COVID, if you do contract a breakthrough infection
  • and reduces the chance of developing "long COVID"—a chronic syndrome of debilitating symptoms like fatigue and muscle aches—by about 50%.

5

How to Stay Safe Out There

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36regP_0dJIC9Kl00
Shutterstock

Follow public health guidelines and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live. Get vaccinated ASAP. If you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered. Don't travel. Practice social distancing, avoid large crowds, practice good hand hygiene, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

It's been almost two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. is opening back up. Concerts, sporting events and other activities are making a comeback, but is it safe to attend? While many people have returned to what life was before COVID-19, there's still precautions doctors suggest the public take in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., is a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series who explained the places he's still cautious to go and why. "This is the dreaded topic we all hoped would be in the rearview mirror by now as the onset of winter 2021 approaches, a full two years into the COVID-19 pandemic," he says. "Last year at this time, the air was filled with heady predictions of herd immunity just around the corner, as powerful vaccines (with 95 percent efficacy) combined with improved treatments like dexamethasone and remdesivir plus better masking, tracing, and detection tools promised to put the pandemic behind us. Fast-forward a year, and the optimism is much more guarded and cautious, as another year of false dawns gives way to grizzled girding for yet another winter battle in the medical trenches against a relentless foe. What happened? In short, the Delta variant did. The COVID vaccines, as promising as they were and still are, were found to wane significantly in their immune protection after several months and to be leaky, i.e. to provide only limited mucosal immunity at the outset. This allows the virulent Delta variety (and its many mutated sub-variants) to spread even in fully vaccinated communities."
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Health
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

How To Tell If You've Had COVID

Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the trickiest things about COVID is that many people who were infected—and passed along that infection—had mild symptoms, or no signs at all. Additionally, even people who've been vaccinated may contract the virus and pass it along, being none the wiser. Wondering if you've unwittingly battled coronavirus? We asked Dr. Gwen Murphy, Ph.D., MPH, director of epidemiology for Let'sGetChecked, how to tell if you've had COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch COVID

Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch COVID. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to not catch coronavirus—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Difficulty Breathing#Fever#Common Cold#The Covid Symptom Study#Yale
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. In a new study from Université de Montréal, researchers found that those who received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine had antibody levels that were much higher than infected individuals. These antibodies were also effective against the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Caught COVID After Your Vaccine

It is unlikely but completely possible for you to catch COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. These "breakthrough" cases are rare, but are increasing as your immunity wanes—and they can be caused by more transmissible variants, among other threats. (This is why the FDA na dCDC approved boosters for everyone over 18, to be taken six months aftet your last dose.) How do you know if you have a breakthrough infection? Read on for the sure signs you've caught COVID-19 even after being vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Liver Disease, Say Experts

The liver is one of our most essential organs. It helps regulate chemicals in our blood and carries away waste from our bodies. It performs life-sustaining functions and without a healthy liver, we can't survive. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "approximately 30 million people have some form of liver disease. More than 8,000 people in the U.S. received liver transplants in 2017, and more than 17,000 people are on the waiting list for a liver transplant." Read the tips below to find out more about liver disease and the signs to watch out for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Thing You Could Do Right Now, Say Virus Experts

The discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has dominated headlines for more than a week. Its severity and potential impact are still unclear. But COVID cases are rising across the country, largely because of the same old story: the Delta variant spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated. But experts warn that even if you've received a COVID vaccine, some common mistakes could put you in harm's way in the coming weeks. These are the mistakes that doctors —from the front lines in hospitals across the country—say you should avoid right now. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Signs You Have Shingles Right Now

You've probably seen those TV ads for the shingles vaccine, and they've blended into all the other information you see about preventative medicine on a daily basis. But there are good reasons why those ads are so omnipresent: Shingles is a potentially serious disease that's best prevented if possible, and it's important to seek early treatment for shingles symptoms to prevent long-term complications like loss of sight. These are the early signs of shingles that it's crucial to be aware of. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Symptoms Most COVID Patients Have Now

To date there have been 794,000 deaths from COVID in the U.S and as we continue to learn about the virus, one thing is for certain: It affects everyone differently. That said, there are a few common signs that indicate you have COVID and according to Dr. Justin Johnson, Emergency Medicine and Critical Care with Mercy Hospital, "symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath and to a lesser extent loss of taste/smell and loss of endurance." The ZOE COVID Study, which is the world's longest of study COVID-19 and is led by Professor Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, lists other symptoms to be aware of. Read below to find out common symptoms of COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Top COVID Symptoms People Notice First

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has dominated the news over the last week, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted that 99.9% of the 90,000 new cases a day are caused by the Delta variant. Research suggests that early COVID symptoms have changed slightly and may be confusing; it's important that everyone know what they are—even if you've been vaccinated—to prevent further spread of the illness. These are the top Delta COVID symptoms people usually notice first. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Expert reveals why some people have already had a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Some people across the world have received a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, and it might happen more often as we move through winter into next year. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration who serves on Pfizer’s board, said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that there are people getting fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots, mostly due to their compromised immune systems.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy