Applied DNA Sciences' Q4 Revenues Skyrockets Buoyed By Momentum In COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Qingci Games has priced its Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of its range, raising $122 million. Company’s valuation looks relatively pricey when compared with peers. Hong Kong is welcoming its first mobile game listing of the year with Qingci Games Inc. (6633.HK), as 2021 looks set to go down as a year of tightening internet regulation in China, including growing oversight of online games. Qingci commands a modest 0.4% market of China’s gaming market. But that’s still enough to rank it 20th in the country as the company’s IPO comes into the final stages.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO