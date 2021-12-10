Applied DNA Sciences' Q4 Revenues Skyrockets Buoyed By Momentum In COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) reported a more than ninefold Y/Y increase in Q4 FY21 revenues, driven by the rise in clinical laboratory service revenues related to COVID-19 testing.
- For Q4, the firm reported $3.0 million in revenues, up from $314,000 a year ago, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $2.3 million.
- Clinical laboratory service revenues, which represent revenue from Applied DNA Sciences' safeCircle COVID-19 testing, increased by $1.6 million.
- Product revenues increased by $1.0 million, mainly attributable to an increase in sales of DNA concentrate to protect a textile supply chain of approximately $810,000.
- Applied DNA CEO James Hayward said in a statement that the firm's record revenues resulted from its decision to enter the COVID-19 testing and assay manufacturing markets, leveraging its expertise in PCR.
- The Company's EPS net loss was $(0.60) compared to $(0.82) per share a year ago. Analysts, on average, had estimated a net loss of $(0.37) per share.
- The Company ended the year with $6.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.
- Price Action: APDN shares are up 4.53% at $5.31 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
