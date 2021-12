An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in the Nordstrom smash-and-grab looting in Walnut Creek, California, after she was already arrested and released on bail. Dana Dawson was arrested in connection to the smash-and-grab looting where about 80 people stormed the Nordstrom location about 25 miles from San Francisco. She is accused of using a Glock 29 9mm handgun during the theft, which is a violation of her parole, ABC 7 reported.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO