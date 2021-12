So much changed in 2020 because of Covid. We had so many businesses close (small and big) in 2020 and 2021. Hopefully, 2022 will be better for Ocean County. I was hoping when 2021 would come, everything would go back to normal. Well, normal as we knew it. That didn't happen. I was waiting for the magical unicorn to swoosh on in and change things, nothing changed.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO