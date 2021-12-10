Mom says family is ‘shattered’ as son fights for life after hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rachel Pannell told Action News Jax her 10-year-old son, Jett Taylor, is fighting for his life after a driver hit them while they were crossing the street in front of a school bus on Hyde Park Road.

“The pain is immense. Both mentally and physically,” Pannell said.

“Everything is just upside down. Our family is completely shattered and trying to hold it together as best as we can,” she added. “Things have seemed dire and I’m so worried about my baby more than anything.”

While Pannell was injured, she says her main focus is on her son, who suffered worse injuries. “Right now I am running on only what I can describe as nothing but Mommy-Adrenalin,” she described. “I don’t care about anything going on with me. I just want my baby to be fine.”

A friend of the family told Action News Jax the boy is still in the hospital with brain swelling.

Now, everyone who knows the family is rooting for Jett to pull through.

“He is everything good on this earth and I still can’t believe this happened,” Pannell said.

Pannell has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses and Pannell’s sister, Dana Mancell-Harris has also set one up, which you can find here.

At around 3 o’clock Wednesday, JSO say a woman with red hair driving a dark green car with a garbage bag on the back driver’s side struck a woman and a 10-year-old boy crossing the street in front of a school bus at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Cherry Laurel Drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Child, adult hit while crossing street in front of school bus, police searching for suspect, JSO says

Action News Jax reporter Jessica Barreto spoke to Dana Mancell-Harris on Facebook, who says she’s the woman’s sister and the boy is her nephew.

When asked how the community can help, she said in a message:

“If anyone in the Hyde Park area of the westside have [sic] security cameras or a ring door camera please review your footage. Maybe a tag number or a better photo of the vehicle was caught.”

“I feel very sad that a mother and her child should’ve gotten hit,” said Patsy Robinson, who lives in the area and has walked near this intersection daily for the past four years.

“Quiet neighborhood,” she described. “I feel very safe here.”

Robinson and her sister drove past the crash scene on Wednesday.

“We basically saw the lights and the outline of a school bus,” she recalled.

To prevent tragedies like this, there are now increased penalties for illegally passing a school bus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the School Bus Safety Bill into law in June.

STORY: Jacksonville-area high schools rank on list of best U.S. high schools

It doubles the fine for not stopping for a school bus with its stop-arm extended and flashing red lights activated, from $100 to $200.

It also doubles the fine for passing a school bus on the right-hand side where children are loading and unloading, from $200 to $400.

Furthermore, it doubles the minimum and maximum license suspension times for drivers who re-offend within five years. If a driver fails to stop, their license will be suspended from three months to one year. If a driver passes on the exit door side, their license will be suspended from six months to two years.

©2021 Cox Media Group