Manassas Park, VA

Manassas Park schools closed Friday as police investigate threat

By Randi Bass
 5 days ago

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — School buildings in the city of Manassas Park, Va. are closed Friday as school officials and police investigate a school shooting threat made via text message Thursday night.

WDVM 25 confirmed with Manassas Park Police there is no threat to the community, and officers have identified a suspect.

Police say the suspect texted someone telling them there would be a school shooting on Friday and to not come to school.

MPCS let parents know just before midnight of Friday’s closure. Students are participating in an asynchronous learning day in place of in-person instruction in school buildings.

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

