Do your remember where you were when John Lennon was killed? I’ll never forget. I went to bed a little early that night and listened to my favorite station growing up, KQRS in Minneapolis. I remember the DJ coming on, sounding shocked, sad, I knew something was wrong. It took him a bit to get the words out, “John Lennon was shot and killed tonight outside his home in front of the Dakota”…after that it gets a little hazy. I was devastated, pulling the covers over my head trying to wrap my head around what I had just heard. I was such a huge Beatles fan. I cried myself to sleep listening to KQRS playing John Lennon all night.

