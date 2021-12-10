ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Watch HBO trailer for upcoming Showtime Lakers series “Winning Time”

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis March, the Showtime Lakers of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry Buss are getting the HBO treatment. “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” will...

nba.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Series

HBO Max has premiered the full-length, three-minute trailer for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”. The eight-episode series will take place after that film’s events but also explore the origins of John Cena’s title character as Peacemaker must deal with emotional turmoil in his own life. The series...
TV SERIES
/Film

What To Expect From Winning Time, Adam McKay's '80s Lakers HBO Max Series

Adam McKay has a new movie, "Don't Look Up," coming to select theaters this week, to be followed by its Netflix release on Christmas Eve. Why sit around watching the fireplace for incoming Santas or burglars (or Santa burglars) when you could be watching a (disastrous?) disaster comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence? For that matter, why even think about "Don't Look Up," this movie that isn't out yet, when you could be thinking about the next Adam McKay project after that?
MOVIES
Collider

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Explores the Aftermath of a Worldwide Pandemic in HBO Max Series

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16. Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.
TV SERIES
The FADER

Watch a trailer for HBO’s Juice WRLD documentary Into The Abyss

HBO has released the first full trailer for Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, an upcoming documentary on the late Chicago rapper. The film is directed by Tommy Oliver and will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 16. A press release described the film as a document of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Adam Mckay
lakers365.com

Adam McKay to detail rise of 1980s Lakers dynasty in new series ‘Winning Time’

Adam McKay's next television project will take viewers back in time to relive one of the most iconic eras in NBA history. But it might bring about some mixed feelings for Sixers fans. The Philly native will direct and produce a new series titled "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," which will chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Adam McKay calls the focus on his breakup with Will Ferrell over HBO's L.A. Lakers series "a scary sign of our times"

McKay would rather the media focus on his new climate change movie Don't Look Up rather than his 2019 breakup with longtime collaborator Ferrell after the actor was rejected for the Jerry Buss role on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in favor of John C. Reilly. "It’s kind of crazy to see how much has been reported on this," McKay tells The Hollywood Reporter. "We made Don’t Look Up to hopefully get people talking about the climate crisis — literally the biggest threat to life in human history — and to see so much made about two comedy guys not talking about a TV show is a scary sign of our times. I love Ferrell. Always will. I had the best, most fun run of my life with him. Yes, I wish I had talked to him about it out of respect, but we were both focused on our new companies and life just took over."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Succession’ Finale Delivers 1.7 Million Viewers, Marks New Series High Viewership For HBO Drama

Succession‘s shocking Season 3 finale on Sunday marked a series-high for the Roy Family. According to HBO, the latest installment rife with twists and betrayal, earned 1.7 million viewers across all platforms, including HBO proper and HBO Max. The finale was up 21% from season premiere’s record-breaking 1.4 million viewers, and rose 47% in viewers from the Season 2 ender. Succession Season 3 continued the Roys’ endeavors in Italy, where they gather for Caroline’s (Harriet Walter) marriage to Peter (Pip Torrens). Just hours before the ceremony, Logan (Brian Cox) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) meet up with Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) to seal...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Showtime Lakers#Winningtime#Hbomax
hypebeast.com

Peacock Drops Explicit Trailer for Upcoming 'MacGruber' Series

Fans of Saturday Night Live will be delighted to learn that Peacock‘s MacGruber series is just around the corner, and NBCUniversal has now dropped a new, explicit trailer for the upcoming comedy. As you’d expect, Will Forte will reprise his role as the titular protagonist alongside Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe...
TV SERIES
Variety

Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus debuted a trailer for Season 3 of “Servant,” which premieres on Jan. 21, 2022. The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star. “This cult could come back for her at any time,” Dorothy says to Sean in the trailer, which you can watch below. “None of you can protect me from them,” Leanne says. “You wouldn’t even know what...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Writer and Actor Ashley Nicole Black Seals Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Ashley Nicole Black, the Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer who has worked on multiple talk and sketch series, has sealed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio announced on Tuesday. Black will create and produce original programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other streaming services, cable, and broadcast networks. The deal is Black’s first overall deal with Warner Bros., but continues a relationship that previously included Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso.” Black was a writer and producer on Season 2 of the comedy, from Jason Sudeikis and from Bill Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Black is also...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Village Roadshow and Kevin Garnett Launch Black Noir Cinema Franchise on Tubi (EXCLUSIVE)

When Village Roadshow CEO Steve Mosko first met with Kevin Garnett to discuss the basketball star’s pivot to the world of entertainment, the longtime film executive says it was immediately clear that the NBA champion’s Content Cartel production company wasn’t merely a vanity label. “He just laid out how passionate he was about the business and building his company, and was beyond impressive,” Mosko tells Variety in a phone interview, recounting the lunch meeting. “I knew he just wasn’t another athlete who wanted a production shingle so he could tell his friends he has a production shingle.” Beyond passion, Garnett came to...
MOVIES
firstsportz.com

Watch: Twitter reacts to LeBron James calling out Russell Westbrook for not helping defensively in Magic vs Lakers game

With Anthony Davis out, LeBron James seems to be leading the Los Angeles Lakers with utter dominance, on both ends of the court. In the process, he wants every player to help the team on either end of the court. On the same note, LeBron yelled at Russell Westbrook after the latter to come back and help the defense during the Magic vs Lakers showdown at the Staples Center.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy