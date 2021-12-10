Watch HBO trailer for upcoming Showtime Lakers series “Winning Time”

McKay would rather the media focus on his new climate change movie Don't Look Up rather than his 2019 breakup with longtime collaborator Ferrell after the actor was rejected for the Jerry Buss role on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in favor of John C. Reilly. "It’s kind of crazy to see how much has been reported on this," McKay tells The Hollywood Reporter. "We made Don’t Look Up to hopefully get people talking about the climate crisis — literally the biggest threat to life in human history — and to see so much made about two comedy guys not talking about a TV show is a scary sign of our times. I love Ferrell. Always will. I had the best, most fun run of my life with him. Yes, I wish I had talked to him about it out of respect, but we were both focused on our new companies and life just took over."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO