OLATHE, Kan. – A Kansas man’s family is suing a Johnson County hospital and asks for a court to issue an emergency order that would allow his personal doctor to give him a controversial medication to treat COVID-19. Deke Belden, 41, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was taking Ivermectin with several other drugs in November to treat the illness. The lawsuit says his personal physician in Olathe prescribed the treatment.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO