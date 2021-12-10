Music of Randy Sabien on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Music is a universal language that can spark happy memories, relieve stress and create a source of comfort and connection between family and friends. That’s especially true during the holiday season. At 10 a.m. today, Dec. 10, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes music educator and jazz violinist Randy Sabien for a celebration of music and song for the holiday season. Sabien, who has strong Wisconsin ties, blends the sounds of jazz classical melodies, rock and folk, performing for audiences across the Midwest with great enthusiasm.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.