'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Sonic meets Tails, battles Knuckles in new trailer

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Sonic faces off against Knuckles and meets his new sidekick Tails in the new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, is trying his best to help out around the world by fighting crime in the clip released on Thursday. Sonic tries to start a robbery that goes wrong.

Jim Carrey's villainous Dr. Robotnik returns with a bald head and long mustache, mimicking his look from the Sonic video game series.

Dr. Robotnik has new help in the form of Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba. Knuckles is able to overpower Sonic and gains the upper hand during a fight.

Sonic won't be alone, however, as he joins forces with Tails for the first time. The flying fox pilots an airplane that helps Sonic dodge a barrage of missiles sent by Dr. Robotnik.

Tails is voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnnessey, who portrays the character in the Sonic video game series.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, from director Jeff Fowler, is coming to theaters on April 8. Co-stars include James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Lee Majdoub.