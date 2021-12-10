ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Pickerington student charged with making online threat towards school

By Joe Clark
 5 days ago

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickerington student is facing felony charges after deputies say he made online threats towards a high school.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report of a threat of violence on social media that targeted students at Pickering North High School.

After investigating, deputies were able to determine the author of the post and his location, and after executing a search warrant on his home the suspect was identified as a student at Pickerington North High School.

He was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no credibility to the threat directed at the school, students, or faculty.

A second student was also investigated for a separate incident, but deputies say his post was not intended to be a threat towards the school or other students. He was released to his parents.

