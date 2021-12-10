ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘We’re not a toilet brush!’: Sweden reclaims town names from Ikea

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQFXo_0dJI7CSv00

Sweden is trying to “reclaim” the names of some of its most beautiful locations , many of which have become better known as popular side tables, shelving units and even a toilet brush from the homewares giant Ikea .

In a tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign , Visit Sweden alerts Scandinavia fans to the picturesque scenery in Bolmen, a tranquil lake in the southern Småland region of the country - with a name that’s more famous as a black plastic toilet brush retailing for 75p.

Other items in the “Discover the Originals” line up include Järvfjället - known among Ikea shoppers worldwide as a gaming chair, but revealed to be a 786m mountain in the northwest of the country; Kallax , which is both a coastal village near Luleå in Swedish Lapland and a storage shelf; and Ingatorp, an extendable table twinned with the village where you´ll find one of Sweden’s oldest wooden buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KejC3_0dJI7CSv00

Of Bolmen, Magnus Gunnarsson, the chair of Smålands Sjörike, said: “We do appreciate that IKEA has named a product for our beautiful lake and that Visit Sweden is bringing global attention to this. But now we would like to show the world that Bolmen is so much more than an item with which you clean your toilet.

“It is an incredibly beautiful place, much loved by us locals. We would like to invite the whole world to spend time in our wonderful, unspoiled natural environment, showing the same care we do and enjoying the crystal-clear water.”

Founded in 1943, Ikea is one of Sweden’s biggest exports.

Founder Ingvar Kamprad named each product after a specific Swedish word, from place names to flowers and plants.

There’s a grouping system, too: outdoor furniture is named after Scandinavian islands, while fabrics and curtains are given Swedish women’s names.

“We are proud of IKEA and in a way, you can say that they helped us make Swedish places world-famous through the names they borrowed for their products,” says Nils Persson of Visit Sweden.

“Now we want, with warmth and a twinkle in our eye, to show the originals behind the product names and invite the world to discover the whole of Sweden.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Dear Ikea, Sweden wants those product names back

"Bolmen," Sweden wants you to know, is more than just a toilet brush. It's a sparkling, forest-lined lake in the south of the country known for clean water, boating, swimming and kayaking. Yet thanks to the wide reach of Ikea, where many products borrow their names from real-life Swedish sites, most people probably know Bolmen as a bathroom cleaning set.
ECONOMY
IKEA Hackers

What you didn’t know about quirky IKEA product names

We’ve been told IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad decided to use product names instead of model numbers to counter his dyslexia. But I’m sure he never imagined a world of people — almost 80 years later — still trying to pronounce and make sense of his naming pattern.
ECONOMY
Design Taxi

Sweden Defends Beautiful Landmarks Overshadowed By Their IKEA Product Names

Besides being named after girls and boys, IKEA’s products take on the monikers of real places in its home country. In hopes to clear the names of landmarks overshadowed by their IKEA counterparts, Visit Sweden has launched a campaign revealing the inspirations behind product monikers while encouraging tourists to visit those sites. The amusing spot was produced by advertising agency Forsman & Bodenfors.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

IKEA Explains Why Its Products Have Such Quirky Names

Trying to pronounce product names at IKEA is no doubt part of why trips to the gigantic furniture store are always so much fun, but if you’ve ever wondered where they get those quirky titles from, the company has now created a video explaining just exactly that. Released as...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingvar Kamprad
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Toilet Brush#Swedish#Ingatorp#Scandinavian
The Independent

Migrants jailed for steering dinghies across English Channel ‘just wanted to claim asylum’, court hears

Migrants who were jailed for steering dinghies across the English Channel just wanted to claim asylum, a court has heard.Four men, who are currently serving sentences of between two and six years, are fighting their convictions at the Court of Appeal and its judgment will apply to at least seven others.One of the men called 999 himself at sea, while another tried to flag a Border Force vessel down, and all said their sole intention crossing the Channel was to seek asylum.But they were jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” after being photographed piloting small boats from France by British authorities.The...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Markets fall on tough day for travel and energy stocks

The FTSE 100 added to a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as Omicron worries caused oil majors and travel giants to weigh on the stock index.The index dropped by 47.89 to 7,170.75, a 0.7% fall, meaning it has not made any gains across a day since last Tuesday.When looking for a culprit, analysts pointed their fingers squarely at the new Covid variant which is now sweeping the world.“The FTSE 100 (is) once again finding itself weighed down by concerns over Omicron, with weakness in energy prices and travel and leisure weighing on the UK benchmark,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Independent

The best boutique hotels in Bristol

There’s a lot more to Bristol than Brunel and Banksy. From its thriving Harbourside – complete with shipping container village and campaigning Stokes Croft – to cool Southville, antiques enclave Old Market and the upmarket Clifton Village, there’s truly something for everyone. Hotels in and around ‘Brizzle’ (the city’s affectionate nickname, a reference to its residents’ instantly recognisable accent) range from glamorous out of town lodges through classic mid-century establishments to arty hipster joints, with something to suit all tastes. The best hotels in Bristol are:Best for views: Avon Gorge by Hotel du Vin, Booking.comBest for hipsters: Artist Residence,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Shop small: How best to support independent businesses at Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, you are going to want to shop for presents and stocking fillers. But as with most things since the pandemic started, the way we go about our shopping this month is set to look quite different.Although shops are still open, with omicron at the forefront of everyone’s minds, cramming onto public transport and joining queues will likely be on pause for many people, with a more low-key alternative to the festive retail rush instead.While it can be tempting to just order everything from well-known e-commerce giants from the comfort of our sofa, after a hard year...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Travellers released from quarantine hotels 12 hours after red list is axed

Travellers have been released from quarantine hotels after the Government scrapped the red list.The PA news agency understands they were told they could leave from 4pm, some 12 hours after the requirement to self-isolate in a hotel was dropped for new arrivals.It has been reported that some travellers left their accommodation before then.Only those who have received a negative result from a coronavirus test result were allowed to leave.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said released travellers “will get a refund for the portion of the space that they booked that they have not used”.People with a positive result, or those who...
WORLD
The Independent

Scottish and Welsh ministers condemn ‘barbaric’ proposals on Channel crossings

Ministers in Scotland and Wales have jointly condemned as “barbaric” measures in the UK Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill – as well as warning the legislation may need approval from the parliaments in Edinburgh and Cardiff. Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison and her Welsh counterpart...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Trees get sunburnt too – but there are easy ways to protect them, from tree 'sunscreen' to hydration

We all know how hot and damaging the summer sun can be in Australia and most of us are only too willing to take sensible precautions, and slop on sunscreen. It’s not only humans that suffer from sunburn and its consequences. Some pets, such as cats and dogs, can get sunburnt in some of their less furry places, and pig farmers have long known the damage sun can do to their prized stock. But have you ever wondered about sun damage to plants? Can trees be sunburnt? It may surprise you to know the answer is actually yes! Tree sunburn tends...
GARDENING
The Independent

Ghana to fine airlines £2,640 per unvaccinated passenger

Ghana has announced it will fine airlines $3,500 (£2,640) per unvaccinated passenger they attempt to bring into the country. The same severity of fine will also be applied to carriers which transport travellers who have not filled out the official health declaration form prior to arrival at Kotoka International Airport.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Hotel quarantine to be abandoned

Hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in England will be abandoned, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced. The Cabinet minister told the Commons that the 11 countries on the red list will be removed at 4am on Wednesday. The list was resurrected last month in a bid to reduce the spread...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy