ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Women’s Basketball beat SLU 63-57 after 14 lead changes

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rT17f_0dJI70xS00

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Women’s Basketball came out on top against Saint Louis University Thursday night after 14 lead changes and eight tie scores.

The win put the Cougars at 4-4 this season and left SLU at 3-6. The final score was 63-57.

The win was secured by SIUE’s redshirt senior Gabby Nikitinaite when she hit four free throws in the final 25 seconds. Nikitinaite finished with a season-high 22 points after shooting 7 of 11 from the field.

‘Cool, unique thing’; former St. Louis Blues emergency goalie reflects on experience

Neither team led by more than 5 up until the Cougars pulled ahead in the final 30 seconds.

SLU sophomore Peyton Kennedy walked away Thursday with a career-high 17 points, and fellow Billiken sophomore Natalie McNeal recorded her first career double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

SLU hosts Northern Kentucky at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. SIUE hosts Illinois State at First Community Arena at The Vadalabene Center on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Big 3rd Period lifts Blues to 4-1 win over Stars

Two power play goals in the third period helped the Blues to earn a 4-1 road victory over the Stars in Dallas tonight. With the game tied 1-1 heading into the third, Justin Faulk, just off the Covid-19 list scored the go ahead goal. The Blues then added two power play goals to pad their lead. The first one coming from Ryan O’Reilly, then Vladimir Tarasenko added the second mad advantage score.
NHL
FOX2Now

COVID-19 outbreak postpones Bulls games

CHICAGO (WGN) – With a host of players currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19, the NBA is giving the Chicago Bulls a chance to get healthy over the next few days. The NBA confirmed Monday that the Bulls’ Tuesday game against the Detroit Pistons...
NBA
FOX 2

FOX 2

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy