ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Communist party members in China are obliged to have three children, suggests editorial in state mouthpiece

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oq7f6_0dJI6kFI00

An editorial in a Chinese state-run newspaper called for members of the Communist Party to have at least three children in order to “shoulder the responsibility” of the country’s population growth.

The editorial, originally published in a state media outlet called China Reports Network last month, went viral recently on Chinese social media and drew sharp criticism from people online. It has since disappeared from the website.

It said every member of the party “should shoulder the responsibility and obligation of the country’s population growth and act on the three-child policy.”

“No party member should use any excuse, objective or personal, to not marry or have children, nor can they use any excuse to have only one or two children,” it further said.

The editorial was published amid rising discussions of a plummeting birth rate in China as the government relaxed rules this year allowing people to have up to three children for the first time in over four decades.

However, the editorial disappeared from the website after severe backlash. Despite the editorial being deleted, people shared screenshots  of the piece millions of times on Chinese social media network Weibo and raised their concerns.

“Although the three-child policy has come out, many people don’t have the conditions, ability, money, or time to take care of children, especially for women, who have to go home early, and this will make more companies not want to hire women!” The Guardian quoted one user on Weibo as saying. “Shouldn’t society be balanced in development? When does it become a mandatory rule to have three children?”

Demographic data shows China’s population is ageing faster than almost all other countries in modern history and birth rates have fallen drastically over the years due to stringent policies allowing couples to only have one child between 1979 and 2016, aimed at controlling the population.

In recent years, the Chinese government has been relaxing rules, scrapping the one-child policy in 2016 and allowing couples to have up to three children this year in a historic change.

However, experts have pointed out that just allowing more children is not going to bring the societal changes needed. Certain provinces have also started announcing a slew of supportive measures, including childbearing subsidies and tax cuts to motivate couples to have three children.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Media#Chinese#The Communist Party#China Reports Network
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
The Independent

China’s communist party attacks US democracy, saying high Covid death toll shows it does not work

The Communist Party in China has criticised the global democracy summit being hosted by the US next week and warned that any efforts to force countries to adopt western standards of democracy would fail.The two-day virtual “Summit for Democracy” is a part of the campaign pledged by US president Joe Biden in February when he announced the return of the US to global leadership to face down authoritarian forces. The summit is expected to bring together a group of world leaders to discuss ways to combat authoritarianism and corruption while lifting up human rights.The conference follows the president’s repeated campaign...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
The Independent

China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking Massacre in WWII

China on Monday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanking Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People's Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China's official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said they had came together to “learn from history...
CHINA
wbap.com

Texas Congressman Visits Taiwan Amid Concern of Chinese Military Action

(WBAP/KLIF) — Tensions between Taiwan and China are increasing, and that could affect Texas. Taiwan is one of the state’s biggest trading partners, conducting $7-billion a year in business with Texas companies. U.S. Representative Collin Allred shared a strong message to China, if they take military action to reclaim Taiwan, and indicated a strong U.S. response.
TEXAS STATE
Miami Herald

China’s communists bash US democracy before Biden summit

China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system. Party officials questioned how a polarized country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others, and said...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

UK foreign affairs chairman: Communist China is its own worst enemy

The British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee chairman observed on Wednesday that a future naval transit by U.S. allies within 12 miles of artificial Chinese islands and reefs would "become more feasible." At a Hoover Institution event, I asked Tom Tugendhat why a recent Royal Navy deployment to the South China...
POLITICS
Yale Environment 360

China ‘Modified’ Weather for Communist Party Celebration

China used cloud seeding to generate rain and clear pollution ahead of the Communist Party’s July 1 centenary celebration in Beijing, according to a new study. In the days leading up to the event, officials shut down factories and halted cargo trucks in and around Beijing to minimize pollution, but stagnant winds did little to clear skies, the South China Morning Post reported. To improve air quality, the government undertook a two-hour cloud seeding operation the night before the centenary, according to the study.
ENVIRONMENT
buckeyefirearms.org

CNN Pushes Chinese Communist Party Line on Guns

CNN’s anti-gun bias, including a willingness to fake stories to push gun control, has been apparent for decades. The self-styled “most trusted name in news” further diminished what’s left of its tarnished reputation this week when it parroted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) line on Second Amendment rights. In a...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia, China Present Unified Front Amid Rising Tensions With West

The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
POLITICS
The Independent

French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, is leading the latest delegation's visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.“We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for five-day visit

A delegation of French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in the latest sign of increasingly vocal Western support for Taipei having a place on the world stage despite threats from Beijing. It is the second time this year a delegation from France has visited the island and is the latest in a flurry of trips made by European and American politicians that have angered China. The six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials before leaving on Sunday, Taipei's foreign ministry said. In October, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators led by Alain Richard, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy