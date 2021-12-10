ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 10:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 1 to 4 inches today. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet possible. Wind gusts to 40 mph with Sierra ridges gusting 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 11:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Southeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in Southern Johnson County. Gusts to 75 mph can be expected across higher elevations. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains Southeast and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 16:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch on the Camas Prairie...especially around Grangeville. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts near the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will create near whiteout conditions with the cold frontal passage. * WHERE...Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...A cold front will arrive to eastern Highway 160 corridor during the pre-dawn hours. Strong wind gusts and a change over to moderate to heavy snow will occur before 6AM, with light snow continuing through the morning hours. * IMPACTS...Strong winds...blowing snow and freezing roadways will lead to especially hazardous driving conditions early Wednesday. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River Snow Developing Late Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. South winds, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph will occur as well. This will lead to areas of blowing snow * WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater and southeast Fremont counties. * WHEN...11 PM Tonight through 12 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 09:39:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cross winds can be expected along all east-west oriented roadways.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 09:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 10:52:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Winds will remain breezy today, but have diminished below Advisory criteria.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Preparedness#Wind Chill Advisory#Akst
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 02:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The strongest winds will likely occur late morning to midday. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, and Upper Tularosa Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways including Interstate 25.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aguila Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Aguila Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Aguila Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aguila Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Aguila Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Aguila Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 02:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The strongest winds will likely occur late morning to midday. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, and Upper Tularosa Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways including Interstate 25.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Cold wind chills to 50 below exepcted Wednesday. Plan difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, are expected. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...3 PM Wednesday to 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 02:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The strongest winds will likely occur late morning to midday. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area, Lower Rio Grande Valley, and Upper Tularosa Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways including Interstate 25.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold winds chills to 55 below occuring. Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected Wednesday and Thursday. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Wind chills to 55 below. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...9 PM today to 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Cold wind chills to 50 below exepcted Wednesday. Plan difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, are expected. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...3 PM Wednesday to 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold winds chills to 55 below occuring. Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected Wednesday and Thursday. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Wind chills to 55 below. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...9 PM today to 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan difficult travel conditions. Wind chill values as cold as 45 below are expected through this evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...3 PM today to 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph gusting up to 50 mph through Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy