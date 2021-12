Primary Stats: 68 G, 64.2 IP, 3.90 ERA, 1.268 WHIP, 6-7 W/L, 61 K, 26 BB. Advanced Stats: 106 ERA+, 21.9% K%, 9.4% BB%, 4.67 xERA, 4.58 FIP, 4.76 xFIP, -0.1 fWAR, -0.3 bWAR. Being on the team for just about a month, there were no expectations of Hand going into the 2021 season for the New York Mets, although they tried to make that happen last winter. When he was slotted into that spot after his signing in September, he was not the dominant reliever he once was but was a solid pick-up for the time being.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO