Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 06:48:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST AND NUNIVAK ISLAND * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Winds up to 30 mph could lower visibility to less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...For the Wind Chill Advisory all of the Kuskokwim Delta. For the Winter Storm Watch the Kuskokwim Delta Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... For the Winter Storm Watch, highest snow amounts and strongest winds are expected along the coast with lower snow amounts expected farther inland.

