Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 10:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 1 to 4 inches today. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet possible. Wind gusts to 40 mph with Sierra ridges gusting 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 11:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Southeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in Southern Johnson County. Gusts to 75 mph can be expected across higher elevations. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains Southeast and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 16:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch on the Camas Prairie...especially around Grangeville. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts near the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will create near whiteout conditions with the cold frontal passage. * WHERE...Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...A cold front will arrive to eastern Highway 160 corridor during the pre-dawn hours. Strong wind gusts and a change over to moderate to heavy snow will occur before 6AM, with light snow continuing through the morning hours. * IMPACTS...Strong winds...blowing snow and freezing roadways will lead to especially hazardous driving conditions early Wednesday. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River Snow Developing Late Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. South winds, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph will occur as well. This will lead to areas of blowing snow * WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater and southeast Fremont counties. * WHEN...11 PM Tonight through 12 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 2 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 06:48:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST AND NUNIVAK ISLAND * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Winds up to 30 mph could lower visibility to less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...For the Wind Chill Advisory all of the Kuskokwim Delta. For the Winter Storm Watch the Kuskokwim Delta Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... For the Winter Storm Watch, highest snow amounts and strongest winds are expected along the coast with lower snow amounts expected farther inland.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 50 below tonight. Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected Wednesday through Thursday morning. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills to 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin tonight and Wednesday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday through Thursday will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Travel will be difficult Wednesday through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 50 below tonight. Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected Wednesday through Thursday. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, are expected. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...9 PM today to 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills to 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin tonight and Wednesday. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Wednesday through Thursday will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Travel will be difficult Wednesday through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Erie WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County, especially along the shoreline east of Erie. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Areas around and including the cities of Payson, Strawberry, and Young. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Including the cities of Payson, Strawberry, and Young * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 05:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

