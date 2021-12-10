ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 10:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 1 to 4 inches today. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet possible. Wind gusts to 40 mph with Sierra ridges gusting 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 11:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Southeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in Southern Johnson County. Gusts to 75 mph can be expected across higher elevations. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains Southeast and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 16:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch on the Camas Prairie...especially around Grangeville. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River Snow Developing Late Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. South winds, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph will occur as well. This will lead to areas of blowing snow * WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater and southeast Fremont counties. * WHEN...11 PM Tonight through 12 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts near the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will create near whiteout conditions with the cold frontal passage. * WHERE...Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...A cold front will arrive to eastern Highway 160 corridor during the pre-dawn hours. Strong wind gusts and a change over to moderate to heavy snow will occur before 6AM, with light snow continuing through the morning hours. * IMPACTS...Strong winds...blowing snow and freezing roadways will lead to especially hazardous driving conditions early Wednesday. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and cold wind chills expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Wind chills to 55 below. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and cold wind chills expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Wind chills to 50 below. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Extreme Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, are expected. Wind chills to 45 below. Winds gusting to 70 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to midnight Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 50 below tonight. Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected Wednesday through Thursday morning. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills to 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin tonight and Wednesday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday through Thursday will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Travel will be difficult Wednesday through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Winter Storm Continues to Produce Locally Heavy Snow Today .A strong winter storm continues to bring locally heavy snow to the mountains and upper foothills of northern California. Moderate to locally heavy snow showers will continue today. Another winter storm with low snow levels and heavy snow will affect northern California Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected today. Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Above 2000 feet, total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, with localized amounts up to 3 feet, are possible. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 16:22:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold winds chills to 55 below occuring. Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected Wednesday and Thursday. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Wind chills to 55 below. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills to 55 below will continue through Wednesday morning. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday and Thursday will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow Wednesday into Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BENTON COUNTY, OR

