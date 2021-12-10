ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WIND CHILL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 10:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 1 to 4 inches today. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet possible. Wind gusts to 40 mph with Sierra ridges gusting 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 11:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Southeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in Southern Johnson County. Gusts to 75 mph can be expected across higher elevations. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains Southeast and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 16:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch on the Camas Prairie...especially around Grangeville. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River Snow Developing Late Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. South winds, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph will occur as well. This will lead to areas of blowing snow * WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater and southeast Fremont counties. * WHEN...11 PM Tonight through 12 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts near the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will create near whiteout conditions with the cold frontal passage. * WHERE...Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...A cold front will arrive to eastern Highway 160 corridor during the pre-dawn hours. Strong wind gusts and a change over to moderate to heavy snow will occur before 6AM, with light snow continuing through the morning hours. * IMPACTS...Strong winds...blowing snow and freezing roadways will lead to especially hazardous driving conditions early Wednesday. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Along the Yukon River near Eagle. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds gusting to 25 mph down the Yukon River Valley Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning will cause very cold wind chills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 06:48:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST AND NUNIVAK ISLAND * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Winds up to 30 mph could lower visibility to less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...For the Wind Chill Advisory all of the Kuskokwim Delta. For the Winter Storm Watch the Kuskokwim Delta Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... For the Winter Storm Watch, highest snow amounts and strongest winds are expected along the coast with lower snow amounts expected farther inland.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 50 below tonight. Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected Wednesday through Thursday. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, are expected. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...9 PM today to 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills to 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin tonight and Wednesday. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Wednesday through Thursday will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Travel will be difficult Wednesday through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 70 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. In addition, blowing snow developing on Wednesday will cause visibility one half mile or less at times from Wednesday into Thursday. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...9 PM this evening to noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds winds developing tonight will cause very cold wind chills. The winds will increase on Wednesday, with gusts to 40 mph Wednesday through Thursday. This will cause blowing snow with visibility of one half mile or less at times from Wednesday into Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. Wind chill values as cold as 45 below zero expected through this afternoon. Snow and blowing snow causing low visibility are expected to develop this afternoon. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing the visibility to one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Along the Yukon River near Eagle. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds gusting to 25 mph down the Yukon River Valley Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning will cause very cold wind chills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 70 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. In addition, blowing snow will cause visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds with gusts up to 40 mph are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Trego Extremely Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061 062...063...064...065...066...076...077...078...079...080...081 086...087...088...089 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward...Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 12:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding and localized flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and isolated thunderstorms continues to be possible through this evening. Rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.60 inches an hour, locally up to 0.75 inches an hour at times expected through late this afternoon. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. This watch includes the Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Debris flow and flash flooding are possible, especially near recent burn scars, including Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring significant precipitation to the area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.5 inch west of the mountains, 2-3 inches along the San Diego and Riverside county mountains below 5000 feet, 2-4 inches below 5000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains, and 0.50 inch in the High Desert are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

