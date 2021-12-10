ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Reality show ‘Twentysomethings: Austin’ now streaming on Netflix

By Ricky Garcia
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready for a binge-watching weekend!

Netflix’s newest show based in Austin is now streaming. “Twentysomethings: Austin,” formally “Roaring Twenties,” debuted on the streaming platform Friday.

It’s a coming-of-age story where eight strangers in their 20s become roommates. The group sets out to find success, friends and love while learning to navigate the “new normal” of America today. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult.

That’s why the show is being compared to MTV’s Real World, which had a stint in Austin in 2005.

Lady Bird Lake, H-E-B and Sixth Street all make an appearance in the show — and that’s not all. You’ll also hear music from a Longhorn alum. Leslie Powell worked with the streaming giant to use her songs to help set the scene in the show.

First look at Netflix’s ‘Roaring Twenties Austin’ reality show

“I live and breathe burnt orange. Any chance to get a connection back to Austin I’m stoked,” Powell said. Two of Powell’s songs will be featured in the series.

“Twentysomethings: Austin” will be released in two parts – Part 1 (6 episodes) available on Dec. 10, and Part 2 (six episodes) available on Dec. 17.

Meet the Cast

The group of young adults come from all walks of life.

Abbey Humphreys (Photo Netflix)

Abbey Humphreys
Age 25 / Houston, TX / Unemployed

Abbey is ready for a major shake-up. When she was 20, she married her high-school sweetheart, and at 25, she’s just coming out of a divorce. The capital city might just be the place for self-discovery.

Raquel Daniels
Age 25 / Eatonville, FL / IT Tech

Raquel is driven, motivated, and one of few black women who works in IT. She wants to immerse herself in the thriving tech scene in Austin in hopes to make connections to grow the success of the startup she works for.

Bruce Stephenson (Photo Netflix)

Bruce Stephenson
Age 23 / Greenville, SC / Sales For Dad’s Insurance Company

Bruce’s winning smile makes hearts melt. He loves baseball and dreams of a career working with a professional sports team. It’s always a party when Bruce is around – he lives by the motto “LET’S GOOO!” Bruce is hoping to find the girl of his dreams in Austin and start a serious relationship.

Natalie Cabo
Age 26 / Miami, FL / Unemployed

Natalie has never had a boyfriend and comes from a strict household. She is boldly extroverted yet adorably charming, and is making it her mission to do whatever it takes to get herself boo’d up in Austin, one awkward first date at a time.

Kamari Bonds
Age 23 / North Carolina / Model

Kamari has many passions. While currently making money as a male model, he’s got several entrepreneurial ideas in the works. He loves Southern accents and hopes to find a Texan woman to settle down with. For the next few months in Austin, he wants to play the field, hit the gym, and manifest his destiny…whatever it may be.

Keauno Perez
Age 28 / Fayetteville, AR / Coordinator for Residence Education

Keauno is a second-generation American and the first in his family to graduate from college. At age 25, Keauno came out as gay after struggling to accept himself his whole life due to his conservative surroundings and Catholic upbringing. Keauno is leaving Arkansas behind as he hopes to find his place in Austin’s welcoming LGBTQ+ community.

Isha Punja (Photo Netflix)

Isha Punja
Age 24 / Irvine, CA / Fashion Designer

After struggling with depression, Isha realized she needed to follow her passion, and started designing clothes. She now dreams of launching her fashion line, Hut Mentality, and getting her artisanal pieces picked up by a retail boutique in Austin.

Michael Fractor
Age 23 / Austin, TX / Aspiring Stand-Up Comedian

Michael recently moved from California hoping to pursue his dreams of becoming a comedian. Unafraid to bomb night after night, he’s chasing this dream wherever it takes him, even if it’s to a place of failure and being forced to give it up and make a change. The 23-year-old says he wants a girlfriend and is attracted to “weirdos, which makes Austin the perfect place to pursue his goals.”

AUSTIN, TX
