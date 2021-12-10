ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canadian Pacific Railway, Royalty Pharma And More

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUy7K_0dJI5d2000

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is the laggard in the group because of its transaction with Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). He recommended buying the stock.

Despite Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) doing incredibly well, he is not able to believe how low the stock is. "I would want to stay long this stock," he added.

Cramer said he is not recommending containership stocks, when asked about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC).

The "Mad Money" host said Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) can move higher amid strong demand for battery parts. However, Cramer said, "I am sticking with my new fave: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MPX)."

Cramer said he can’t recommend Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS). “Doesn’t have enough juice for me. Never really started making a lot of money,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Trimming Walmart To Buy This Petroleum Stock

Jim Cramer is making moves in his Charitable Trust portfolio. He announced Tuesday that he is trimming his Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) position in order to add to Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX). "While we applaud management’s commitment to everyday low prices and unwillingness to pass inflation onto its loyal customers, the pressure...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Prefers NortonLifeLock Over McAfee

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) over McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE). When asked about Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), Cramer said, "I can make the same comment for the last 10 points. It is so down, how do you not take a shot at it? But the answer is we don’t take shots at things."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Micron Technology

In the current market session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is trading at $82.63, after a 0.79% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock increased by 9.51%, and in the past year, by 14.35%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer react to November retail sales, Musk vs. Warren Twitter spat and more

Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team react to November retail sales, which posted the lowest quarter-on-quarter gain since July. "This number is just a rear view of what the stocks have been telling us," Cramer says. The Mad Money host also weighs in on the latest Twitter spat between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over taxes.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Royalty Pharma#Cnbc#Kansas City Southern#Ksu#Rprx#Danaos Corporation#Dac#Standard Lithium Ltd#Mp Materials Corp#Mpx#Ionis Pharmaceuticals#Ions
Benzinga

Why Lowe's Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company issued full-year 2021 and full-year 2022 guidance. Lowe's expects 2021 revenue to come in around $95 billion. The company expects 2022 earnings to be in a range of $12.25 to $13 per share versus the estimate of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Quoin Pharma Shares Trading Lower On Wednesday?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: QNRX) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome, a rare genetic disease. Under the agreement terms, Orpharm gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Russia and CIS. Specific financial deal terms were not disclosed. Quoin is obligated to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Toro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Toro (NYSE:TTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Toro beat estimated earnings by 5.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $119,698,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Ingersoll Rand

Right now, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) share price is at $58.34, after a 0.45% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 1.69%, but in the past year, spiked by 28.39%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
92K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy