ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Deal or no deal, insurance rates soar to cover M&A boom

By Carolyn Cohn
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlvHd_0dJI5E9x00
A screen displays the Dow Jones industrial Average after the close of trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The cost of insurance to cover problems involving M&A has nearly doubled in just two years, underwriters and brokers said, after an explosion of global dealmaking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential buyers take out insurance to protect against issues such as misrepresentation by a target of its performance or order book, while sellers buy cover to ensure a clean exit.

After years of falling rates due to tough competition, 2021 was the first in which M&A insurance rates have risen since the market began more than two decades ago, Andrew Johnson, director of M&A at broker Paragon, said.

Some in the insurance industry said a lack of due diligence has led to a spike in claims, while the boom in mergers and acquisitions has translated into steeply higher premiums.

"From August/September last year, we saw incredible deal volumes, that has encouraged insurers to raise rates," said James Swan, a partner at insurance broker McGill and Partners.

Global M&A activity hit a record $4.33 trillion in the first nine months of 2021, leaping 97% from $2.2 trillion scored in the first nine months of a pandemic-hit 2020, as firms positioned themselves for life after COVID. read more

The M&A insurance market has risen to more than $5 billion from less than $3 billion a year ago, Swan said, adding that a contract he was working on in Europe was priced at around 1.9% of the cover available, up from around 1% a couple of years ago.

Caroline Rowlands, an executive director at insurance broker Howden, said rates for some deals in Britain had risen to 1.5% of the cover provided, from 1% previously.

And William Monat, global head of transactional liability at insurer Mosaic, said rates for some U.S. deals had risen to around 4% of cover from below 3% previously.

CUTTING CORNERS?

Where M&A insurance had previously been bought predominantly by private equity firms, corporates were increasing the amount of cover they buy, industry sources say.

And COVID led to claims coming through sooner, said Rowan Bamford, president of Liberty Global Transactions Solutions.

"With the pandemic and issues round doing proper diligence on businesses, perhaps there's been some corner-cutting on process," he said, adding that buyers were not able to visit businesses easily due to restrictions, while competition for deals may have encouraged haste.

The time to complete due diligence was sometimes compressed by more than half, Liberty said in a recent report.

Adrian Furlonge, partner at Hemsley Wynne Furlonge, said that on a couple of M&A deals, the broker had received notification of a possible claim very soon after closing, suggesting there may have been insufficient research in advance.

"Everybody has been doing too much in too small a timeframe", Furlonge said.

Manufacturing and healthcare were among sectors which had seen a large number of claims, industry sources said, with workforce and supply chain problems meaning companies could not always produce what they had promised.

Most M&A insurance disputes are settled behind closed doors and only become public if arbitration fails. But that has not yet arisen for claims since the pandemic began, sources said.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK investors ramp up bets on BoE rate rise after inflation shock

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investors sharply increased their bets that the Bank of England is about to raise interest rates for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, after inflation data came in far higher than forecast on Wednesday. Interest rate futures showed a 66% chance that the BoE...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Harley to take EV unit public via SPAC deal as valuations soar

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc's (HOG.N) electric-motorcycle division will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valued at $1.77 billion, the company said on Monday, as the 118-year old brand bets on younger customers to boost volumes. The company launched LiveWire earlier this year,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

France cuts UBS fine by 60% in tax avoidance case

A French court reduced a fine to UBS Group AG for a case stemming from helping affluent clients to keep undeclared funds in Swiss bank accounts, according to reports from Bloomberg and other news services. UBS will now be charged a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) fine, down from 4.5 billion euros, according to the Paris court of appeals. The court upheld a 2019 ruling that the bank helped clients avoid taxes. The 1.8 billion euro fine for UBS includes 800 million euros in damages and a confiscation order of 1 billion euros. Shares of UBS rose 1% in premarket trades.
ECONOMY
dig-in.com

Insurance fintech Bestow signs first enterprise deal with Equitable Financial

While some insurance providers are turning to fintech to expand agents’ ability to offer financial planning, investment management and even cryptocurrency, at least one is looking to digitize how it sells actual life insurance. Equitable, a financial services company that was previously owned by AXA Group, has partnered with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#Private Insurance#Insurance Premiums#M A#Paragon#Mcgill And Partners#Covid#Howden#Mosaic
CFO.com

7 Keys to Communicating an M&A Deal Effectively

Just when you think that merger and acquisition transaction numbers can’t get any higher, they keep breaking records. Fueled by near-zero interest rates, monetary stimulus, and investor demand for corporate debt, M&A showed the highest level of activity over the past nine months than at any time in the past four decades. Moreover, there’s zero sign of a slowdown: Grant Thornton’s recent survey found that 68% of M&A professionals expect deal volume to keep increasing.
ECONOMY
irei.com

Survey predicts uptick in M&A deal activity

More than two-thirds (68 percent) of respondents expect an uptick in M&A deal volume during the next six months, according to a new Grant Thornton LLP survey. When asked in which industries they expect the most deal activity, respondents most frequently pointed to technology/media/entertainment/communications (53 percent), healthcare and life sciences (43 percent), and services (33 percent). Elliot Findlay, Grant Thornton’s national managing principal of mergers and acquisitions, says he is seeing a lot of companies outside the technology industry acquiring technology companies.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Long delays for deal approval cast cloud over bank M&A

Bank M&A activity has been brisk for much of 2021, but industry experts say the pace could slow next year as long delays for regulatory approval are beginning to give some potential dealmakers pause about pursuing mergers or acquisitions. “I’ve had conversations with both potential buyers and sellers who are...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Entegris to acquire consumable materials firm CMC in $6.5 bln deal

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc (ENTG.O) will buy supplier of consumable materials CMC Materials (CCMP.O) in a cash-and-stock transaction with an enterprise value of about $6.5 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. CMC Materials shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash, and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Reuters

Cineworld’s legal scary movie implies asset sales

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Debt-laden Cineworld (CINE.L) is running out of luck. A Canadian court ordered the London-listed cinema chain to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) to rival Cineplex (CGX.TO) as damages for abandoning a planned takeover in 2020. The good news: Cineworld plans to appeal, which might take another year, so it doesn’t expect to pay the damages soon.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Go easy on the banks’: Treasury pressured City watchdog to slash compensation to mis-selling victims

Sajid Javid and George Osborne pressured the City watchdog to “go easy on the banks” and limit compensation for small businesses that were ruined by toxic financial products, according to a damning review into a decade-long mis-selling scandal.Evidence in an independent report by Jonathan Swift QC contradicts years of denials by the Treasury that government ministers pressured regulators to water down a compensation scheme for business owners wrongly sold interest rate swaps.Swaps were sold as “protection” from rising interest rates but companies were hit with bills of tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds when rates fell. Many businesses...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Apollo-backed SPAC cuts U.S. IPO size to $350 million

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) cut the size of its initial public offering to $350 million from $400 million it had expected to raise earlier, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Futures inch lower ahead of Fed announcement

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday as the latest reading on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier wind down of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to signal a faster end to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy