Despite the new variant of the coronavirus, this holiday season is expected to be a busy one--especially for airports. Unlike the last two years, many folks are looking to make the journey to visit their friends, family and other loved ones located across the country, just in time for Christmas and New Year's. Flight attendants, predicting the traffic that is bound to overwhelm airlines, have thus shared a laundry list of things they would like you to know in case you are traveling anytime soon. In an interview with CNN, Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, explained what to expect. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA represents an estimated 50,000 flight attendants at 17 airlines.

