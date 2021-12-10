Geneva Financial Announces New Colorado Mortgage Branch Headed by Jason Jones

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR — Jason Dobson announced on Nov. 29 his intention to seek the office of Arkansas County Judge. Jason has been a business owner for most of his life. While managing a pipeline construction company he became familiar with the demands of a large enterprise. He attended pre-bid meetings, consulted with engineers, bid projects, mobilized equipment and employees, interviewed and hired sub-contractors, generated invoices, and made payroll. In 2005, Jason took his family to Alaska and purchased a mining lease. He spent 10 summers operating and growing his operations in Alaska. He married his wife, Rebecca, in 2006, they had their first daughter, Mallory in 2009 and their second, Sophia, in 2011. In 2015, Jason sold his business interests in Alaska and kept his family home in Arkansas County where his daughters attend DeWitt School.
