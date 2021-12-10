Geneva Financial Announces New Colorado Mortgage Branch Headed by Jason Jones

Midwest Heritage, a Hy-Vee-owned financial group, plans to build a two-story, 16,000-square-foot facility at 221 N.E. Gateway Drive in Grimes. the Hy-Vee grocery store that opened in September. Site work has begun and construction is expected to begin in early 2022. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2022, according to a Hy-Vee spokesperson. The new state-of-the-art branch will be Midwest Heritage's ninth branch location and will feature several automated and self-service options. The lobby will offer walk-up teller service, while an interactive teller machine (ITM) will be available for drive-up service. "Grimes is a growing and prospering community, and we view ourselves the same way — growing and prospering,” Tony Kaska, chairman, CEO and president of Midwest Heritage, said in a prepared statement. “We are really excited about the opportunity to be part of the community and help individuals and small businesses with their financial needs."

GRIMES, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO