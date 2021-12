New York (CNN Business) — Former President Donald Trump's new media venture has no known revenue or product. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) posted an investor presentation last week that appears to contain errors and seems to have been partially copied and pasted from the internet. Bizarrely, one slide defines a user as a "sales representative who travels to visit customers," a definition that makes little sense given that this is a media company, not a sales platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO