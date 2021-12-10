ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Cap-XX's supercapacitor selected for new product by China's FiiO

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

(Alliance News) - Cap-XX Ltd on Friday said that FiiO Electronics Technology Co Ltd included one of its supercapacitors in one of its new products. Cap-XX shares were up 5.9% at 5.61 pence each on Friday morning...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 48,574 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
investing.com

China’s Industrial Production Picks Up, but Retail Sales Slow Down

Investing.com – China's industrial production grew faster than expected in November, with stronger energy production and moderating raw materials prices lending support. However, growth in retail sales slowed as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks led to tighter restrictive measures in the country. Chinese data released earlier in the day showed that...
RETAIL
The Atlantic

China’s Big New Idea

A common refrain among Americans when faced with China’s export machine—which pumps out 5G telecoms gear, plastic Christmas trees, and just about everything in between—is the complaint that the United States “doesn’t make anything anymore.” Yet the U.S. retains a commanding advantage in one, especially critical export: ideas. From inalienable rights to Iron Man, Americans churn out the concepts and culture that make the modern world tick, more and better than anyone else. China has long strived to close the deficit, tossing out notions like “community of shared destiny” or “win-win cooperation,” but so far, nothing has caught on.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiio#Supercapacitor#Alliance News
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Tristel, K3 Capital, MyHealthChecked expect growth

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tristel PLC - Cambridgeshire-based maker of infection prevention, contamination control and hygiene products - For the six months ending December 31, expects revenue to be above GBP15 million, compared to GBP16.8 million reported for the same period a year prior, as revenue from that period includes a one-off sale at GBP900,000 to the NHS for Brexit-related inventory.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Drax builds biomass pellet sales business with Pacific BioEnergy deal

(Alliance News) - Drax Group PLC announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc has acquired the pellet sales contract book of Pacific BioEnergy Corp. The Yorkshire-based power generation business said that the deal will add 2.8 million tonnes of orders for biomass supply to counterparties in Japan and Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up as investors mull jobs data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Tuesday as investors mulled the latest UK jobs data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 24 points higher at 7,255. Figures out earlier from the Office for National Statistics showed that unemployment fell in the three...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Totalenergies (TTE)

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 6 to December 10, 2021:
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Life Style Extra

Asia report: Markets mixed ahead of big week for central banks

(Sharecast News) - Stock markets were mixed as they ended their respective sessions in the Asia-Pacific region on Monday, ahead of a busy week globally for central bank watchers. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.71% at 28,640.49, as the yen weakened 0.19% against the dollar to last trade...
WORLD
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge higher as PM announces booster drive

(Sharecast News) - Stocks in London have started the session a tad higher even after the Prime Minister warned that the country was facing a "tidal wave" of Covid-19 infections due to the new Omicron variant. "There is a tidal wave of Omicron coming, and I'm afraid it is now...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Who’s NOT eating Spam? Iconic product brakes new sales record

In South Korea, where it was initially introduced by the US army during the Korean War, Spam is so much a part of national culture now, sets of Spam cans are often given as presents for the Lunar New Year and Korean thanksgiving holiday, Chuseok. Hormel Foods Corporation, an American...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

UNDP official hails China's hydrogen fuel cell vehicle production

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) has become a pioneering example of harnessing the potential of hydrogen, an official with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said. Beate Trankmann, UNDP Resident Representative in China, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Carscoops

There’s A New BMW i3 In China And It’s Not A Hatch But An Electric 3-Series

Spy photographers have snapped the BMW 3-Series EV on multiple occasions, but now it’s been revealed by Chinese authorities as the all-new i3. Sharing nothing in common with the electric hatchback, the 2022 BMW i3 is apparently based on the facelifted 3-Series Long Wheelbase. Besides new headlights that will presumably be shared with the standard model, the i3 features a fully enclosed grille with available blue accents.
CARS
investing.com

China’s Exports Expand to New Record on Strong Trade Growth

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports grew faster than expected in November to hit a record, as external demand surged ahead of the year-end holidays and domestic production rebounded on an easing power crunch. Exports rose 22% in dollar terms from a year earlier to almost $326 billion, while imports grew 31.7%,...
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Economist’s New Research: The Long Afterlife of the “China Shock”

MIT economist’s new research shows U.S. locales hammered by open trade with China have not rebounded, even a decade or more later. In 2001, the U.S. normalized long-term trade relations with China, and China joined the World Trade Organization — moves many expected to help both economies. Instead, over the next several years, inexpensive imports from China significantly undercut U.S. manufacturing, especially in industries such as textiles and furniture-making. By 2011, this “China shock” from trade was responsible for the loss of 1 million U.S. manufacturing jobs, and 2.4 million jobs overall. Many locales were especially hard hit, especially in the South Atlantic and Deep South regions. So, while consumers nationally benefitted from slightly cheaper goods, workers in many places had their livelihoods devastated. That was the attention-grabbing finding of a 2013 paper by MIT economist David Autor and his colleagues David Dorn and Gordon Hanson.
ECONOMY
The Poultry Site

Weekly global protein digest: Ai in Hungry, food prices, China's pork production

Hungary regained its avian influenza free status on June 10, 2021, but the disease is now back in the country. On November 16, 2021, animal health authorities confirmed the outbreaks of the H5N1 strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at two commercial duck and goose operations in south central Hungary. Control measures are currently in place. However, further cases are expected around the affected localities and in the neighboring counties.
AGRICULTURE
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Playing Catchup to China's New Hypersonic Threat

WASHINGTON — China’s successful demonstration of a hypersonic glide vehicle — a weapon that is boosted to space, orbits the Earth and reenters the atmosphere before it strikes a target — is a “disruptive technology” designed to overmatch the U.S. military, Mike Griffin, former undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said Nov. 30.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy