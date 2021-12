The Kewanee Boilermakers boys basketball team is on a roll. After beating a Macomb team that was ranked 5th in the state, the Boilermakers welcomed an undefeated conference rival Riverdale to Brockman Gymnasium and sent them packing with their first loss of the season and the 4th straight for Kewanee basketball. Brady Clark had his best game of the season so far as he led the Boilers with 25 points while Niko Powe scored 18 and Blaise Lewis scored 10 points, his season high thus far. Full wrap up of the game courtesy of Kewanee High School…

