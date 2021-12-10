Leica Microsystems and SurgicalOne partnership expands to Mid-Atlantic geography

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow with their daughter Saffron and Scott HutchinsonInstagram. Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow made history in the United Kingdom in 1999 when they became the first same-sex couple allowed to be on the birth certificates for their twins, Saffron and Aspen. They later had three more children; Orlando, Jasper, and Dallas. Now the men are trying to do it again, but in Florida this time. They want to add Barrie's fiancee Scott Hutchinson to the birth certificate of their children that will be born next year via a surrogate.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO