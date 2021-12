TEMECULA ─ The Temecula Valley Players return to the Old Town Temecula Community Theater with “A Christmas Carol The Musical,” Dec. 4-12. It is Christmas Eve in London, England, in 1850. Based on Charles Dicken’s most popular novel, this tale of redemption, the damaging effects of isolation and the importance of love and compassion are displayed through Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from a miserly, greedy and lonely man into an empathetic and kind individual. This story is told spectacularly by some of Broadway’s greatest composers of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Ragtime,” “Seussical” and “Once on This Island.”

