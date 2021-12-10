Sun Prairie home sustains $350K in damage, fire officials say; no one injured by blaze

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie home sustained severe damage Friday morning, according to local fire officials.

Dane County dispatchers said they got a call about a fire in the 200 block of Kelvington Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Chief Christopher Garrison with the Sun Prairie Fire Department said four people were inside when the fire broke out near the rear of the home, but all made it out of the house safely. Two cats who lived in the home were also rescued by firefighters.

The fire eventually spread to the attic space where crews were able to knock it down. The fire was active for about 30 minutes.

“It took us a little to get a line to the fire because we were evacuating personnel, we had two calls going on at the same time, but as soon as we were able to advance a hose line to the interior of the building, we had fire come up through the roof,” Garrison said.

Several fire departments, including Madison, Dane and DeForest, responded to the scene. Garrison added that firefighters evacuated the two houses neighboring the home that caught fire as a precaution, but said those homes were not damaged.

No civilians were injured in the fire; one firefighter injured his shoulder while raising a ladder.

Three residents who lived in the home were displaced and are staying with family in the meantime.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Garrison said it was not Christmas tree-related. Damages were estimated to be more than $350,000.

