ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie home sustains $350K in damage, fire officials say; no one injured by blaze

By Matthew Clark
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDGqP_0dJI2V6700

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie home sustained severe damage Friday morning, according to local fire officials.

Dane County dispatchers said they got a call about a fire in the 200 block of Kelvington Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Chief Christopher Garrison with the Sun Prairie Fire Department said four people were inside when the fire broke out near the rear of the home, but all made it out of the house safely. Two cats who lived in the home were also rescued by firefighters.

The fire eventually spread to the attic space where crews were able to knock it down. The fire was active for about 30 minutes.

“It took us a little to get a line to the fire because we were evacuating personnel, we had two calls going on at the same time, but as soon as we were able to advance a hose line to the interior of the building, we had fire come up through the roof,” Garrison said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAMiQ_0dJI2V6700

Several fire departments, including Madison, Dane and DeForest, responded to the scene. Garrison added that firefighters evacuated the two houses neighboring the home that caught fire as a precaution, but said those homes were not damaged.

No civilians were injured in the fire; one firefighter injured his shoulder while raising a ladder.

Three residents who lived in the home were displaced and are staying with family in the meantime.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Garrison said it was not Christmas tree-related. Damages were estimated to be more than $350,000.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver evaluated, released after crashing car into Sun Prairie clinic; no one injured inside

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — One person was evaluated and released from a medical facility Tuesday after crashing a vehicle into a local SSM Health clinic. According to Dane County dispatchers, the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Dean Clinic located at 10 Tower Drive. ﻿ Crews with the Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to assess the structural integrity of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun Prairie, WI
Crime & Safety
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Sun Prairie, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Dane County, WI
Accidents
County
Dane County, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Deforest, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Cottage Grove Road reopens after deadly crash that killed three people

MADISON, Wis. — Three people are dead after a crash on Cottage Grove Road at Highway 51 Tuesday morning, according to Madison police. The multi-vehicle crash was reported just after 9:21 a.m. Tuesday. ⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT (12/14/21 at 9:23 AM)#Madison Fire is responding to Hwy 51 (southbound) at Cottage Grove Road for an accident with multiple injuries. Choose alternate routes. Slow...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Firefighters investigating fire at Baraboo zoo

BARABOO, Wis. – – The Baraboo Fire Department is investigating a fire early Tuesday morning at the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. According to Baraboo Police, crews arrived at the zoo shortly after 4 a.m. and saw fire and smoke coming from the donkey and llama enclosure. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and prevent any animals...
BARABOO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Prairie Fire#Accident#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Drivers cite sun’s strong glare in 3 separate crashes on east side

MADISON, Wis. — Three drivers reported dealing with a strong glare from the sun during three separate crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists Monday morning. Police first crash happened around 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of N. Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. A driver was turning south onto N. Third Street and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk. A 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital out of precaution.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39 near US 151 reopens following crash involving 2 semis

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of I-39 are back open following a Tuesday morning crash involving two semi-trucks. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of I-39 near the off-ramp to US 151 were blocked for roughly 7 hours. They reopened shortly before 9:15 a.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said minor injuries were reported at the scene....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alert canceled for Markesan woman found safe

MARKESAN, Wis. – A Silver Alert for a Markesan woman last seen Monday morning has been canceled after she was found safe. Diana Austin, 80, reportedly left a home in southeast Green Lake County at around 10:30 a.m. Officials said she left with a suitcase, a German Shepard named “Annie”, and a Black Cat named “Reese’s.” As of Monday evening,...
MARKESAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy