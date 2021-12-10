Annual Santa Dash: Run for a good 'claus'

I haven’t written you since I was a snaggletooth girl with pigtails and asked for toys that could fit into that bottomless bag slung over your shoulder. It’s not that I don’t believe in you anymore. I’ll admit there was a brief spell when I was skeptical, wondering if you were real. But at about that time, my Aunt Mary spotted you. She was the head nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and when she stepped outside the hospital at 12:01 Christmas morning and headed for her ’51 Ford, she gazed up and saw you in your sleigh, zooming across the sky like a comet.

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO