Annual Santa Dash: Run for a good 'claus'

KHOU
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.I.G. Love Cancer Care will host...

www.khou.com

CBS News

Answering Santa Claus' mail

For more than 90 years, letters from across the globe have found their way to the post office in Santa Claus, Indiana, where teams of elves write back. Correspondent Nancy Giles reports.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
wnky.com

Operation Santa Dash brings smiles to the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you saw Santa and the Grinch riding around with the Bowling Green Police and Fire Departments on Thursday, you aren’t crazy! You got a joyous glimpse of Operation Santa Dash!. The event is a mini-Christmas parade put on by the city of Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
robconews.com

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

HEARNE - The Hearne Chamber of Commerce is in high gear preparing to bring a great holiday celebration to downtown Hearne this Saturday, December 11. The annual event will bring back all of the local favorites, from craft and retail vendors, great food and drinks vendors, kids activities and finishing off the day with the Classic Christmas themed parade. The event kicks off at 10:00 am as…
HEARNE, TX
Daily News

Santa Claus stops by Lidgerwood

Delighting boys, girls and quite a few grownups, Santa Claus made a pre-Christmas stop Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood. Kris Kringle was the guest of honor at Santa Days, held by the Lidgerwood Community Club and billed as an afternoon of fun events for the family.
LIDGERWOOD, ND
State
Texas State
Niagara Gazette

PAL basket auction, Santa Dash on Saturday

The Niagara Police Athletic League and the Sheraton at the Falls, 300 Third St., will host a large basket auction in the Sheraton Ballroom from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Up 75 to 100 auction items are expected. Along with special raffles, including an overnight family stay at the Sheraton. There is no admission fee, auction tickets are only $5 per sheet and parking is free in the city lot.
NIAGARA, NY
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Santa Claus Shortage

Christmas shopping can be a drag this holiday season for lack of inventory in the supply chain. Now to make matters worse, there is a shortage of Santa Claus. Many establishments will not be getting a visit from Old Saint Nick this year, as it turns out there are hundreds of requests for a Santa appearance at Corporate Events and Parties, but not enough Santa Claus to go around.
SHOPPING
FOX 21 Online

2nd Annual Wild Santa Run Takes Place At Wild State Cider

DULUTH, Minn. — The Santa clauses came to town Saturday, or Wild State Cider, for the 2nd annual Wild Santa Run, which had over 400 racers to help ring in the holiday. The weather was perfect for Wild State Cider to bring their Santa run back to Lincoln Park just weeks before Christmas.
DULUTH, MN
Opelika-Auburn News

Belk: Dear Santa Claus

I haven’t written you since I was a snaggletooth girl with pigtails and asked for toys that could fit into that bottomless bag slung over your shoulder. It’s not that I don’t believe in you anymore. I’ll admit there was a brief spell when I was skeptical, wondering if you were real. But at about that time, my Aunt Mary spotted you. She was the head nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and when she stepped outside the hospital at 12:01 Christmas morning and headed for her ’51 Ford, she gazed up and saw you in your sleigh, zooming across the sky like a comet.
SOCIETY
villages-news.com

Trio letting Santa Claus know they’ve been ‘doggone good’

A trio of dogs in The Villages is letting Santa Claus know they’ve been “doggone good.”. Skyy, Coco and Belle reside in the Village of Buttonwood and the Village of St. Charles. Their pillow proclaims, “Santa, I’ve Been Doggone Good.”. Skyy and Belle are brother and sister and are almost...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Teddy pays visit to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus

Villager Sharie Davis shared a photo of her dog Teddy visiting with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Let’s see a photo of your holiday pet. Send a picture to [email protected].
PETS
thekatynews.com

19th Annual YMCA Turkey Dash

The 19th Annual YMCA Turkey Dash, presented by Methodist West Hospital, is in the books for 2021. Participants enjoyed four live events: 10K, 5K, 1 Mile Walk/Run, a 1 mile Kids’ Run. A Virtual Race option was also available. Runners enjoyed a new course route, post-race vendor booths and a rain free race to kick off their Thanksgiving morning!
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
bigrapidsnews.com

Dave McMahon is Santa Claus

BEAR LAKE — December is a busy month for Santa Claus, but for Bear Lake resident Dave McMahon, the spirit of the season is a year-round affair. McMahon has been Santa for over 40 years, having appeared in places like Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C. and New York City, where he took the place of honor at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in the mid to late-1980’s.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
theberkshireedge.com

CONNECTIONS: The invention of Santa Claus

About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st century. The tree and the jolly man in...
SOCIETY
KHOU

'Christmas in Pearland' display shines bright for people of all ages

PEARLAND, Texas — The ‘Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Home Edition’ tour makes a stop in Pearland to showcase Joey Corbello’s animated Christmas show. Corbello said his family has been doing a light show in front of their home on the 11200 block of Misty Morning Court since 2004 but they’ve been decorating for Christmas for the last 25 years.
PEARLAND, TX
clintoncountydailynews.com

Annual Santa and Mrs. Clause Parade Through Town In Kirklin, Indiana

One of Kirklin residents and children’s favorite traditions is the annual visit by Santa and Mrs.Clause each year in their own special style. A parade through town up and down every street to say hello and Merry Christmas to all. Story contributed by Pamela Clements. On Sunday, December 19,...
KIRKLIN, IN
foxsanantonio.com

Annual 'Santa Runs' brings Christmas cheer to families

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department conducted its annual "Santa Runs" for the upcoming holidays. Four teams of fire trucks deployed throughout their district carrying a Santa on top of each one. Their goal? To bring Christmas cheer to the community's children and their parents. “After COVID...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rockydailynews.com

Santa Clause for Charities

All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.
CHARITIES
swark.today

Santa Claus will be visiting SWARK.Today!

Santa Claus is coming to town! He will be making a special stop at SWARK.Today on Monday, December 20th from 4pm to 6pm at 215 South Main in Hope. Bring the kids to share their Christmas wish list with Santa, play games, and have some holiday fun! Santa’s SWARKshop will be recorded for a broadcast which will appear on the the SWARK.Today website, and order forms will be available for those who wish to purchase a personal copy.
POLITICS

