U.S. Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls Federal Systems and Fortune 500 financial services company highlight early customer traction. RegScale, delivering continuous compliance automation for highly regulated public and private sector entities, was formally launched to the market today after spinning out from C2 Labs, a digital transformation services company. As part of this launch, RegScale also announced that it has secured an early funding round of $1.5M with participation from Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (formerly CIT), New Dominion Angels and several strategic investors, along with significant customer traction.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO