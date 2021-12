SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family said their restaurant was torched back-to-back in two days. Now, they want to catch the alleged arsonist. They said whoever did it left gas cans behind. PAPIS Mexican Restaurant is located on East Houston Street just down the road from the AT&T Center. The family said the first incident happened on Sunday and the following early Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO