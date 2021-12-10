Chris Noth, agreeable me to adore the division as able-bodied as his girlfriend

For everyone out there wondering just how Peloton was going to respond to the shocking premiere of And Just Like That, we have an answer — and it is absolutely genius. If you look below, you can see a new commercial for the company featuring none other than Chris Noth, who of course played Mr. Big on both the HBO Max show and the original Sex and the City premiere. The character (spoiler alert!) died in the two-episode launch this past week, and it happened in the shower following a workout on his Peloton bike. Just as you would imagine, the workout company became the subject of memes aplenty, similar in a way to how This Is Us ended up causing social media to get in quite a tizzy over a slow-cooker causing the Pearson family home to burn down.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO