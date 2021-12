Researchers compared outcomes in two groups of patients surgically treated with lumbar fusion for degenerative spine disease. One group had undergone minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and the other open surgery. The researchers found that MIS procedures were associated with significantly greater odds of patient satisfaction 3 months postoperatively but not 12 months postoperatively. MIS was also associated with less disability and pain at both time points. For more details, see the article "Minimally invasive versus open lumbar spinal fusion: a matched study investigating patient-reported and surgical outcomes" by James Mooney, MD, and colleagues, published today in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine.

